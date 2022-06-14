NEP vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Nepal (NEP) will take on Oman (OMN) on Tuesday, June 14 as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

Nepal will look to regain momentum following a disappointing tri-series loss to Papua New Guinea and a tie with the United States. With bowlers like Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC in good form, Nepal will look to exploit Oman's strong batting order and take two points.

However, Oman has looked impressive in the tournament so far, with players such as Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan and Khawar Ali among their ranks. They are the team to beat, and Nepal will find it difficult to defeat them on Tuesday.

NEP vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Aadil Ansari, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sushan Bhari, Sompal Kami

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Match Details

NEP vs OMN, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Pitch Report

Choice Moosa Stadium is expected to have a good batting surface, with the pacers likely to get some assistance as well. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

260-290 is the average score at this venue, and both teams will look to bat upon winning the toss.

Today's NEP vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Aasif: His previous outing against the USA saw him score 61 runs at an impressive strike rate of 87.24, including six fours, and give his side a good start in the powerplay phase.

Batters

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder has put up impressive numbers with the bat and is the competition's leading run-scorer. He has scored 1075 runs at an average of 32.57 in 35 games, making him a must-have in your NEP vs OMN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood is one of the finest batting all-rounders in the game. He has scored 917 runs in 33 games, and has also picked up 47 wickets at an average of 23.14. That makes him a valuable pick in your NEP vs OMN Dream11 fantasy team.

Khawar Ali: Khawar Ali could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has 622 runs in 32 games and is currently ranked third in the most wickets chart with 40 wickets at an average of 29.10. That makes him an excellent choice for your Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan has been superb with the ball in this league so far. He has picked up 76 wickets in just 34 games, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep is one of the best bowlers in this format. He has picked up 26 wickets at an average of 17.00 in 14 games. Lamichhane could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Kushal Bhurtel (NEP): 353 points

Nestor Dhamba (OMN): 450 points

Rohit Kumar Paudel (NEP): 432 points

Key stats for NEP vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Aqib Ilyas - 801 runs in 16 games; batting average: 61.61.

Ayaan Khan - 656 runs in 24 games; batting average: 32.80.

Karan KC - 27 wickets in 14 games; bowling average: 17.62.

NEP vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

NEP vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Rohit Paudel, Sompal Kami, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali

NEP vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suraj Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Rohit Paudel, Sompal Kami, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.

