NEP vs PHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 6

Nepal (NEP) will lock horns with the Philippines (PHI) in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Nepal are currently second in the Group B points table, having won their opening match against Oman by 39 runs.The Philippiness, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings after suffering a humiliating 118-run defeat against Canada in their opening match.

NEP vs PHI Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Bibek Yadav, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Abhinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya.

PHI XI

Richard Goodwin, Kapil Kumar, Jonathan Hill (C), Daniel Christopher Smith, Henry Tyler (WK), Vimal Kumar, Jean Migue Catapangl Podosky, Grant Russ, Huzaifa Mohammad Akram, Gurbhupinder Singh, Jordan Alegre.

Match Details

NEP vs PHI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 6

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium is an absolute belter where the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165 runs.

Today’s NEP vs PHI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh: Sheikh is a hard-hitting batter who could play a big knock on Saturday. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Richard Goodwin: Goodwin is a reliable top-order batter who can trouble the Nepali bowlers today.

Aarif Sheikh: Sheikh is a quality batter who scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 102.70 against Oman.

All-rounders

Dipendra Singh Airee: Airee has impressed everyone with his recent all-round performances. He scalped two wickets against Oman at an economy rate of 3.75.

Daniel Christopher Smith: Smith was the only standout performer against Canada, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate of 97.22.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Lamichhane scalped two wickets against Oman at an economy rate of 5.00. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice for this game.

Kamal Singh Airee: Airee picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 against Oman. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NEP vs PHI Dream11 prediction team

Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) - 98 runs

Kamal Singh Airee (NEP) - 96 runs

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) - 93 runs

Aarif Sheikh (NEP) - 48 points

Daniel Christopher Smith (PHI) - 42 points

Important Stats for NEP vs PHI Dream11 prediction team

Dipendra Singh Airee: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.75

Kamal Singh Airee: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.00

Sandeep Lamichhane: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.00

Aarif Sheikh: 38 runs in 1 match; SR - 102.70

Daniel Christopher Smith: 35 runs in 1 match; SR - 97.22

NEP vs PHI Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs PHI Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asif Sheikh, Jonathan Hill, Richard Goodwin, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Vimal Kumar, Daniel Christopher Smith, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh Airee, Abhinash Bohara.

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee. Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane.

NEP vs PHI Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Kapil Kumar, Dipendra Singh Airee, Vimal Kumar, Daniel Christopher Smith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh Airee, Abhinash Bohara, Henry Tyler.

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee. Vice-captain: Abhinash Bohara.

Edited by Samya Majumdar