NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Papua New Guinea and Nepal is set to take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

The first ODI between the two sides saw Nepal register a two-wicket win over Assad Vala and co. Nepal will be looking to seal a series win, but they will be wary of Papua New Guinea, who possess a well-rounded roster, making for a good contest.

PNG vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Nosaina Pokana, Kiplin Doriga, Damien Ravu, Jason Kila and Gaudi Toka

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Pawan Saraf, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob and Sandeep Lamichhane

Match Details

PNG vs NEP, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 10th September, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on offer at the Al Amerat Ground with help available for the bowlers as well. There should be ample movement on offer for the pacers, keeping the batsmen on their toes. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going big, but the spinners will pose a threat in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 230 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PNG vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Ura: Although Tony Ura is one of PNG's best bets with the bat, he hasn't been in the best of form in recent weeks. Given his ability to provide fast starts at the top of the order, Ura is one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Rohit Paudel: Rohit Paudel came up with a good knock in the previous game against PNG to guide Nepal to a good win. With the youngster in good form, Paudel should be a popular pick for most fantasy teams.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala is PNG's best batsman, with his recent form also being decent. Apart from his batting talents, Vala can turn it up with the ball too, making for a good addition to your NEP vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane came up with a sensational spell in the first ODI as he led Nepal to a win. His leg-spin is highly valued all over the world and should prove to be too good for the PNG batsmen, who are in for a stern test at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium.

Top 3 best players to pick in PNG vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Gaudi Toka (PNG) - 123 points

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) - 126 points

Charles Amini (PNG) - 79 points

Important stats for PNG vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane - 40 wickets in 22 ODIs, SR: 12.43

Rohit Paudel - 41 runs in the previous game vs PNG

Assad Vala - 805 runs in 29 ODIs, Bat Average: 26.83

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, G Malla, S Bau, R Kumar Paudel, C Amini, A Vala, K Malla, N Pokana, S Kami, S Lamichhane and D Ravu

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: G Malla

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ura, G Malla, G Toka, R Kumar Paudel, C Amini, A Vala, K Malla, B Sob, S Kami, S Lamichhane and D Ravu

Captain: G Malla. Vice-captain: S Lamichhane

