NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Nepal (NEP) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) is set to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

Despite a sensational century from Rohit Paudel, Nepal were edged out in a thriller by Papua New Guinea in the first ODI. Assad Vala and Co. will be eager to seal a crucial series win with another such performance. The visitors, meanwhile, will have to negate a decent Nepali bowling attack led by Sandeep Lamichhane. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game beckons in Kirtipur.

NEP vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah (wk), Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Kamal Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami and Bhim Sharki

PNG XI

Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Riley Hekure,Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Simon Atai (wk) and Semo Kamea

Match Details

NEP vs PNG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 26th March 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the batters should enjoy the conditions on offer in Kirtipur. While some swing should be on offer for the pacers early on, the ball should skid on to the bat nicely. As the match progresses, there could be some turn available for the spinners, making for an intriguing phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being par at the venue.

Today’s NEP vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Ura: Tony Ura had a decent outing in the previous game, but he couldn't convert his start into a big one. He has been in decent form over the last few matches and will be keen to play a big knock against Nepal, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Rohit Paudel: Rohit Paudel was the star of the show for Nepal in the first ODI, scoring a superlative hundred and nearly winning the game for his side. Paudel has grown into his role of a middle-order batter, playing both pace and spin well. With Paudel in good nick, he is a good addition to your NEP vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala has been a consistent performer for Papua New Guinea for quite some time now, coming up with valuable contributions in the middle order. Taking into account his spin-bowling prowess and the conditions on offer, Vala should be a must-have in your NEP vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team

Bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane had a rare off-day in the previous game, proving to be expensive in the middle overs. The Nepali spinner has a brilliant record in white-ball cricket and can be backed to come good in the second ODI. With the pitch likely to be on the slower side as well, Lamichhane could be a handy differential pick for your side.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Dipendra Singh (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Charles Amini - 77(103) vs PNG in the previous ODI match

Assad Vala - 60(55) vs Nepal in the previous ODI match

Sandeep Lamichhane - 1/62 vs PNG in the previous ODI match

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Kumar Sah, T Ura, K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, C Amini, A Vala, D Singh Airee, N Pokana, S Kami, N Vanua and S Lamichhane.

Captain: C Amini. Vice-captain: S Lamichhane.

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Kumar Sah, T Ura, S Bau, R Kumar Paudel, C Amini, A Vala, D Singh Airee, N Pokana, K Singh Airee, N Vanua and S Lamichhane.

Captain: S Lamichhane. Vice-captain: A Vala.

Edited by Samya Majumdar