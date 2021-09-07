NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report 1st ODI

Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea in the first ODI at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday.

Nepal are currently ranked 16th in the ICC ODI rankings. They played their last match in the format against the United States of America earlier this year, bowling out the USA for just 35. Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, are ranked 20th in the ICC ODI rankings. They lost to the USA by seven wickets on Monday.

NEP vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Gyanendra Malla (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Asif- Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Binod Bhandari, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

PNG XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana

Match Details

NEP vs PNG, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 7th September, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Four ODIs have been played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman so far. The surface is expected to be balanced, assisting the bowlers and batsmen equally. The pacers are expected to find good bounce and carry off the pitch, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 203 runs.

Today’s NEP vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Bhandari could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

G Malla, Nepal's skipper, is an experienced campaigner. In 10 ODIs, he has scored 222 runs, including two half-centuries.

All-rounders

D Singh Airee is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 159 runs and picked up two wickets in his ODI career thus far.

A Vala was in fantastic form against the USA, leading from the front for Papua New Guinea. He scored 61 off 74 deliveries. However, his team ended up losing the contest by seven wickets.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane is Nepal’s premier spinner, who has played in almost all the major T20 leagues around the world. Lamichhane has 23 ODI wickets to his name, with his best figures being 6/16.

Top 5 best players to pick in NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

S Kami (NEP)

D Singh Airee (NEP)

A Vala (PNG)

G Malla (NEP)

Important stats for NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane: 78 runs and 23 wickets

D Singh Airee: 159 runs and 2 wickets

A Vala: 800 runs and 27 wickets

G Malla: 222 runs

C Amini: 300 runs and 16 wickets

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, B Bhandari, L Siaka, G Malla, S Vesawkar, D Singh-Airee, A Vala, C Amini, S Lamichhane, K Karan, N Pokana

Captain: S Lamichhane. Vice-captain: A Vala

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ura, B Bhandari, L Siaka, S Bau, G Malla, S Vesawkar, D Singh-Airee, A Vala, S Lamichhane, K Karan, N Pokana

Captain: D Singh Airee. Vice-captain: G Malla

Edited by Samya Majumdar