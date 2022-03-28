NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20I Series, Match 1

The first match of the Nepal T20I Series 2022 will see Nepal (NEP) lock horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday.

After a disappointing ODI series loss to Papua New Guinea, Nepal will be keen to return to winning ways in the T20 format. With the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee in decent form, Nepal will start as slight favorites in the tri-series. However, Papua New Guinea have shown what they are capable of doing and will fancy a win themselves. With both teams looking to begin their T20I tri-series campaign on the right note, a cracking game beckons in Kirtipur.

NEP vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh, Kushal Malla, Bibek Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Kamal Singh Airee, Karan KC, Sompal Kami and Abhinash Bohara

PNG XI

Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Simon Atai (wk) and Semo Kamea

Match Details

NEP vs PNG, Nepal T20I Series, Match 1

Date and Time: 28th March 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Kirtipur, with the pacers likely to get some help as well. The new ball should do a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch could even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. The spinners will get some turn off the surface, making for an interesting contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NEP vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Ura: Tony Ura showed glimpses of his ability in previous games, but he would relish returning to his preferred format - T20s. Ura has decent technique against pace and can be relied upon to score some quick runs in the powerplay overs, making him a good addition to your NEP vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kushal Bhurtel: Kushal Bhurtel didn't have the best of outings in the recently concluded ODI series against PNG, failing to get substantial runs at the top of the order. Bhurtel will be keen to return to runscoring form and given his record in home conditions, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala is one of PNG's go-to players with both the bat and ball. While he didn't have the best of outings against PNG in the second ODI, Vala remains his side's best bet in the middle overs, given his ability to play spin. With the PNG captain likely to play in the top order, he is a decent pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane has been decent with the ball since taking over the captaincy. The star leggie is a brilliant asset in the shortest format, with his record speaking for itself. With the conditions also suiting him well, Lamichhane is a must-have in your NEP vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Dipendra Singh (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Charles Amini - 271 runs and 14 wickets in 19 T20I matches, Average: 25.0

Assad Vala - 471 runs in 21 T20I matches, Average: 24.79

Sandeep Lamichhane - 55 wickets in 30 T20I matches, Average: 12.67

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (Nepal T20I Series 2022)

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sheikh, T Ura, K Bhurtel, A Sheikh, C Amini, A Vala, D Singh Airee, N Pokana, KC Karan, S Lamichhane and N Vanua.

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: S Lamichhane.

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sheikh, T Ura, K Bhurtel, H Hiri, C Amini, A Vala, D Singh Airee, K Singh Airee, KC Karan, S Lamichhane and N Vanua.

Captain: D Singh Airee. Vice-captain: C Amini.

Edited by Samya Majumdar