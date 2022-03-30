NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation T20I Series, Match 4

Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea in the fourth match of the Tri Nation T20I Series at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.

Nepal have made a strong start to the competition. They have won both their matches and are on top of the table with a strong NRR. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea are at the bottom of the table as they’ve lost both their matches.

This is a must-win match for Papua New Guinea. Nepal will be the favourite to win this match, however.

NEP vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Anil Sah(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), KC Karan

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Simon Atai (wk), Nosaina Pokana

Match Details

NEP vs PNG, Tri Nation T20I Series, Match 3

Date and Time: 31st March, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to be balanced. Both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance from the wicket.

Today’s NEP vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sheikh is a decent wicketkeeper who can take on opposition bowlers. He has scored 100 runs in the last two matches.

Batters

T Ura is arriving into this match after a fantastic knock of 56 runs in the previous match. He scored at a strike rate of 160.

All-rounders

D Singh Airee is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 21 runs and also picked up a wicket in the previous match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane is a well-recognised bowler in this format of the sport. He has picked up five wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

N Vanua (PNG) – 221 points

K Karan (NEP) – 181 points

S Lamichhane (NEP) – 174 points

Asif Sheikh (NEP) – 138 points

D Singh Airee (NEP) – 105 points

Important stats for NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

N Vanua: 97 runs and 3 wickets

K Karan: 14 runs and 5 wickets

S Lamichhane: 5 wickets

D Singh Airee: 25 runs and 1 wicket

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sheikh, T Ura, R Kumar Paudel, K Bhurtel, D Singh Airee, C Amini, C Soper, S Kami, N Vanua, K Karan, S Lamichhane

Captain: N Vanua, Vice-Captain: D Singh Airee

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sheikh, T Ura, R Kumar Paudel, L Siaka, D Singh Airee, C Amini, C Soper, A Bohara, N Vanua, K Karan, S Lamichhane

Captain: S Lamichhane, Vice-Captain: K Karan

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava