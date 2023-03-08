Nepal vs Papua New Guinea - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23

Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea in the 135th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs PNG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It is the final league of the ICC CWC League 2. Nepal are still in the hunt to finish in the top three and qualify for the World Cup Qualifiers. They have 15 wins and as many losses apart from one tie and one no-result.

In fact, they’ve won seven out of their last eight encounters, which have enhanced their chances. However, they still need to win all four matches in order to qualify.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to win a mere four games out of the 32 games that they have played. Two out of the four wins have come in the last three fixtures.

NEP vs PNG, Match Details

The 135th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 between Nepal and Papua New Guinea will be played on March 9, 2023, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NEP vs PNG

Date & Time: March 9, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

Six ODI matches have been played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur in 2023 and the average score batting first is 237. Five out of the six games have been won by the teams chasing.

Moreover, the spinners have had a big role to play. Thus, more of the same can be expected in this game and a score of around 250 could be average on this wicket.

NEP vs PNG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Nepal: W, W, L, W, W

Papua New Guinea: W, L, W, L, L

NEP vs PNG Probable Playing 11 today

Nepal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nepal Probable Playing XI: Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, and Pratis GC.

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns.

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI: Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Hila Vare (wk), Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, and Semo Kamea.

Today’s NEP vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aasif Sheikh (26 matches, 771 runs, 17 catches, 2 stumpings)

Aasif Sheikh has been batting well. The 21-year-old Nepal wicketkeeper-batter has scored 771 runs at an average of 30.84, including six fifties. He has 17 catches and two stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Kumar Paudel (29 matches, 786 runs)

Rohit Kumar Paudel has had a string of three low scores but he was quite consistent prior to that. He has accumulated 786 runs while averaging 32.75 in this competition. He has recorded five half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chad Soper (30 matches, 473 runs, 36 wickets)

Chad Soper can be effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up 36 scalps at an economy rate of 4.15. With the bat, he has amassed 473 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Karan KC (28 matches, 50 wickets, 211 runs)

Karan KC is in excellent bowling form. The Nepal seamer has taken 50 wickets in 28 games at an economy rate of 5.03. He has a bowling average of 21.04 and strikes once every 25 deliveries. He has chipped in with 211 runs with the bat as well.

NEP vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandeep Lamichhane (27 matches, 60 wickets, 203 runs)

Sandeep Lamichhane is in magnificent form with the ball. The star Nepal leg-spinner has returned with 60 wickets in 27 games at an economy of 3.97 in this league. He averages 16.43 with the ball and has a bowling strike rate of 24.8. With the bat, he has scored 203 runs while striking at 86.38.

Assad Vala (32 matches, 1163 runs, 30 wickets)

Assad Vala has had a big all-round impact. The PNG off-spinning all-rounder has amassed 1163 runs at an average of 37.51 which includes five fifties and one ton. He has picked up 30 scalps at an economy rate of 3.80.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sandeep Lamichhane 60 wickets & 203 runs in 27 matches Assad Vala 1163 runs & 30 wickets in 32 matches Karan KC 50 wickets & 211 runs in 28 matches Chad Soper 473 runs & 36 runs in 30 matches Aasif Sheikh 771 runs in 26 matches

NEP vs PNG match expert tips

Both teams have some quality bowling options along with consistent all-rounders and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane, Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Karan KC will be the ones to watch out for.

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Nepal vs Papua New Guinea - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23.

Wicketkeeper: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Sese Bau, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Norman Vanua, Sandeep Lamichhane

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Nepal vs Papua New Guinea - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23.

Wicketkeeper: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Gyanendra Malla, Tony Ura

All-rounders: Riley Hekure, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Poll : 0 votes