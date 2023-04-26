NEP vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 19

Nepal (NEP) will take on Qatar (QAT) in the 19th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, April 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs QAT Dream11 prediction.

Nepal have won two of their three games, with one ending in a draw, and they appear to be a well-balanced side, thanks to outstanding performances from Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki and Kushal Bhurtel. They are currently second in the points rankings and need a win to qualify. Meanwhile, Qatar have had a disappointing tournament, losing three games in a row. They are fifth in the points table and will be hoping for Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan, M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad and Khurram Shahzad to step up to give them their first victory.

NEP vs QAT Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

The 19th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Nepal and Qatar will be played on April 27th, 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 08:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs QAT, Match 19, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date & Time: April 27th 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs QAT Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground suited batters in both previous games. Pacers are expected to get turn in the early overs, while batters should take calculated risks. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the spinners to come into play.

NEP vs QAT Probable Playing 11 today

Nepal Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Nepal Probable Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh

Qatar Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Qatar Probable Playing XI

Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad, Khurram Shahzad, Amir Farooq, Sandun Withanage, Mohammed Nadeem

Today’s NEP vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Imal Malindu (3 matches, 114 runs, Average: 38.00)

He has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 114 runs at an average of 38.00 in three innings, and has also been excellent behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Khurram Shahzad (3 matches, 98 runs, Average: 32.67)

Shahzad is undoubtedly one of the most technically sound players in the Qatar side, capable of playing both spin and pace well. He has scored 98 runs at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 80.99 in three games. He is a must-have pick.

Top All-rounder pick

Muhammad Ikramullaha (3 matches, 6 wickets & 79 runs, E.R: 5.31)

Muhammad Ikramullah has been a consistent performer for his side. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 5.31 in three games and was the player of the match in the previous game, scoring 39 off 23 and taking two wickets. That makes him a valuable pick in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Sandeep Lamichhane (2 matches, 6 wickets; E.R: 5:17)

Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the best leg-spinners in the world, and his track record speaks for itself. He has grabbed six wickets at an average of 5.17 in two games.

NEP vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

Kushal Malla

He has looked brilliant with the bat, scoring a century and a fifty in two appearances. He has scored 178 runs at an average of 178.00 in two games. Malla, who's in good form, should be a good captaincy pick.

Bhim Sharki

Bhim Sharki is a star batter who adds balance to his side. He has scored 104 runs at an average of 52.00 in two games and could be a multiplier pick for today's outing.

5 must-picks for NEP vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Lalit Rajbanshi

Muhammad Murad

Khurram Shahzad

Amir Farooq

Karan KC

NEP vs QAT match expert tips

Kushal Malla is one of the finest batters in the mix in this game. He has scored 178 runs at an average of 178.00 and a strike rate of 171.15 in two games with a century and a half-century. That makes him a valuable pick for your NEP vs QAT Dream11 fantasy team.

NEP vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League Team

NEP vs QAT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Imal Liyanage, Rizlan Iqbal

Batters: Bhim Sharki, Kareem Shahzad

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, M Tanveer, Muhammad Ikramullah, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC

NEP vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League Team

NEP vs QAT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Imal Liyanage

Batters: Bhim Sharki, Kareem Shahzad, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, M Tanveer, Muhammad Ikramullah, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Muhammad Murad

