NEP vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 19

Nepal (NEP) will take on Qatar (QAT) in the 19th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, April 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs QAT Dream11 prediction.
Nepal have won two of their three games, with one ending in a draw, and they appear to be a well-balanced side, thanks to outstanding performances from Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki and Kushal Bhurtel. They are currently second in the points rankings and need a win to qualify. Meanwhile, Qatar have had a disappointing tournament, losing three games in a row. They are fifth in the points table and will be hoping for Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan, M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad and Khurram Shahzad to step up to give them their first victory.
NEP vs QAT Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
The 19th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Nepal and Qatar will be played on April 27th, 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 08:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NEP vs QAT, Match 19, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
Date & Time: April 27th 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
NEP vs QAT Pitch Report
The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground suited batters in both previous games. Pacers are expected to get turn in the early overs, while batters should take calculated risks. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the spinners to come into play.
NEP vs QAT Probable Playing 11 today
Nepal Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Nepal Probable Playing XI
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh
Qatar Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Qatar Probable Playing XI
Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad, Khurram Shahzad, Amir Farooq, Sandun Withanage, Mohammed Nadeem
Today’s NEP vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top wicketkeeper pick
Imal Malindu (3 matches, 114 runs, Average: 38.00)
He has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 114 runs at an average of 38.00 in three innings, and has also been excellent behind the stumps.
Top Batter pick
Khurram Shahzad (3 matches, 98 runs, Average: 32.67)
Shahzad is undoubtedly one of the most technically sound players in the Qatar side, capable of playing both spin and pace well. He has scored 98 runs at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 80.99 in three games. He is a must-have pick.
Top All-rounder pick
Muhammad Ikramullaha (3 matches, 6 wickets & 79 runs, E.R: 5.31)
Muhammad Ikramullah has been a consistent performer for his side. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 5.31 in three games and was the player of the match in the previous game, scoring 39 off 23 and taking two wickets. That makes him a valuable pick in your fantasy team.
Top Bowler pick
Sandeep Lamichhane (2 matches, 6 wickets; E.R: 5:17)
Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the best leg-spinners in the world, and his track record speaks for itself. He has grabbed six wickets at an average of 5.17 in two games.
NEP vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices
Kushal Malla
He has looked brilliant with the bat, scoring a century and a fifty in two appearances. He has scored 178 runs at an average of 178.00 in two games. Malla, who's in good form, should be a good captaincy pick.
Bhim Sharki
Bhim Sharki is a star batter who adds balance to his side. He has scored 104 runs at an average of 52.00 in two games and could be a multiplier pick for today's outing.
5 must-picks for NEP vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Lalit Rajbanshi
Muhammad Murad
Khurram Shahzad
Amir Farooq
Karan KC
NEP vs QAT match expert tips
Kushal Malla is one of the finest batters in the mix in this game. He has scored 178 runs at an average of 178.00 and a strike rate of 171.15 in two games with a century and a half-century. That makes him a valuable pick for your NEP vs QAT Dream11 fantasy team.
NEP vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League Team
Wicketkeeper: Imal Liyanage, Rizlan Iqbal
Batters: Bhim Sharki, Kareem Shahzad
All-rounders: Kushal Malla, M Tanveer, Muhammad Ikramullah, Dipendra Singh Airee
Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC
NEP vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: Imal Liyanage
Batters: Bhim Sharki, Kareem Shahzad, K Bhurtel
All-rounders: Kushal Malla, M Tanveer, Muhammad Ikramullah, Dipendra Singh Airee
Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Muhammad Murad
