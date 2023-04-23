NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 14

Nepal (NEP) will take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the 14th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Monday, April 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs SAU Dream11 prediction.

Nepal have been in excellent form in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 and currently top Group A, winning two in two. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, have one win and one loss to their name.

NEP vs SAU Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

The 14th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Nepal and Saudi Arabia will be played on April 24th 2023 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs SAU, Match 14, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date & Time: April 24th 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

NEP vs SAU Pitch Report

Five ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 matches have been played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, with the average first-innings score being 219. Spinners have tasted quite a bit of success at the venue, and are likely to play a significant role in the upcoming game as well.

NEP vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today

Nepal Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Nepal Probable Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh.

Saudi Arabia Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI: Abdul Waheed, Waqar Ul Hassan, Imran Arif, Saad Khan, Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Waheed Baladraf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Atif Ur Rehman.

Today’s NEP vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Haseeb Ghafoor (1 inning, 40 runs)

Haseeb Ghafoor has batted just once in this competition, scoring 40 runs against Malaysia with the help of four fours and a six.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Paudel (2 matches, 65 runs)

Rohit Paudel seems to be batting well in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The Nepal skipper has scored 65 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 84.42.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zain Ul Abidin (2 matches, 5 runs, 4 wickets)

Zain Ul Abidin is yet to fire with the bat but has bowled quite well. The left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.63.

Top Bowler Pick

Sompal Kami (2 matches, 63 runs, 3 wickets)

Sompal Kami has picked up three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.53. In the only game he batted, he smacked 63 off 48 balls.

NEP vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandeep Lamichhane (2 matches, 6 wickets)

Sandeep Lamichhane has been in magnificent form with the ball. The Nepal leg-spinner has returned with six wickets in two games at an average of 15.50.

Kushal Malla (2 matches, 178 runs, 0 wickets)

Kushal Malla has amassed 178 runs, including a ton and a fifty, in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. On the bowling front, he is yet to pick up a wicket but has bowled at an impressive economy rate of 4.33.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NEP vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sandeep Lamichhane 6 wickets in 2 matches Kushal Malla 178 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Sompal Kami 63 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Abdul Waheed 160 runs in 2 matches Zain Ul Abidin 4 wickets in 2 matches

NEP vs SAU match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers in their ranks who could be key. Thus, the likes of Kushal Malla, Zain Ul Abidin, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Ishtiaq Ahmad will be the ones to watch out for in the NEP vs SAU contest.

NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ghafoor

Batters: Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Abdul Waheed

All-rounders: Kushal Malla (c), Zain Ul Abidin, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane (vc), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Ishtiaq Ahmad

NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ghafoor

Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (vc), Abdul Waheed

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Zain Ul Abidin

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Ishtiaq Ahmad

