NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 14

Nepal (NEP) will take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the 14th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Monday, April 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs SAU Dream11 prediction.
Nepal have been in excellent form in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 and currently top Group A, winning two in two. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, have one win and one loss to their name.
NEP vs SAU Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
The 14th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Nepal and Saudi Arabia will be played on April 24th 2023 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NEP vs SAU, Match 14, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
Date & Time: April 24th 2023, 9:15 AM IST
Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu
NEP vs SAU Pitch Report
Five ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 matches have been played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, with the average first-innings score being 219. Spinners have tasted quite a bit of success at the venue, and are likely to play a significant role in the upcoming game as well.
NEP vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today
Nepal Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Nepal Probable Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh.
Saudi Arabia Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI: Abdul Waheed, Waqar Ul Hassan, Imran Arif, Saad Khan, Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Waheed Baladraf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Atif Ur Rehman.
Today’s NEP vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Haseeb Ghafoor (1 inning, 40 runs)
Haseeb Ghafoor has batted just once in this competition, scoring 40 runs against Malaysia with the help of four fours and a six.
Top Batter Pick
Rohit Paudel (2 matches, 65 runs)
Rohit Paudel seems to be batting well in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The Nepal skipper has scored 65 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 84.42.
Top All-rounder Pick
Zain Ul Abidin (2 matches, 5 runs, 4 wickets)
Zain Ul Abidin is yet to fire with the bat but has bowled quite well. The left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.63.
Top Bowler Pick
Sompal Kami (2 matches, 63 runs, 3 wickets)
Sompal Kami has picked up three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.53. In the only game he batted, he smacked 63 off 48 balls.
NEP vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices
Sandeep Lamichhane (2 matches, 6 wickets)
Sandeep Lamichhane has been in magnificent form with the ball. The Nepal leg-spinner has returned with six wickets in two games at an average of 15.50.
Kushal Malla (2 matches, 178 runs, 0 wickets)
Kushal Malla has amassed 178 runs, including a ton and a fifty, in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. On the bowling front, he is yet to pick up a wicket but has bowled at an impressive economy rate of 4.33.
5 Must-picks with player stats for NEP vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
NEP vs SAU match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers in their ranks who could be key. Thus, the likes of Kushal Malla, Zain Ul Abidin, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Ishtiaq Ahmad will be the ones to watch out for in the NEP vs SAU contest.
NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ghafoor
Batters: Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Abdul Waheed
All-rounders: Kushal Malla (c), Zain Ul Abidin, Dipendra Singh Airee
Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane (vc), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Ishtiaq Ahmad
NEP vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ghafoor
Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (vc), Abdul Waheed
All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Zain Ul Abidin
Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Ishtiaq Ahmad
