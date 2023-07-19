NEP vs UAE-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 11

The 11th match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against United Arab Emirates A (UAE-A) at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Wednesday, July 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs UAE-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal have lost both of their last two matches. United Arab Emirates A, too, have lost both of their last two matches of the season.

United Arab Emirates A will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NEP vs UAE-A Match Details

The 11th match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 19 at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs UAE-A, Match 11

Date and Time: 19th July 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Oman A and Sri Lanka A, where a total of 301 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

NEP vs UAE-A Form Guide

NEP - L L

UAE-A - L L

NEP vs UAE-A Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), K Bhurtel, B Sharki, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, K Mahato

UAE-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Ethan Dsouza, Fahad Nawaz, J Figy John, Nilansh Keswani, A Naseer (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ashwant Valthapa, Adhitya Shetty, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Matiullah Khan

NEP vs UAE-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Sheikh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Kumar

K Bhurtel and R Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Dsouza played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Naseer

A Naseer and G Jha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Sarraf is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Giyanani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kami and J Giyanani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Rajbanshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs UAE-A match captain and vice-captain choices

A Naseer

A Naseer will bowl crucial overs in this match and also bat in the middle order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 17 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

J Giyanani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Giyanani as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 14 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs UAE-A, Match 11

A Naseer

G Jha

J Giyanani

N Keswani

S Kami

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 death over bowlers, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma, A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar

All-rounders: A Naseer (c), N Keswani, P Sarraf, G Jha (vc), K Malla

Bowlers: S Kami, L Rajbanshi, J Giyanani

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Batters: R Kumar

All-rounders: A Naseer, N Keswani (vc), G Jha

Bowlers: S Kami, L Rajbanshi, J Giyanani (c), M Jawad, M Khan, M Faraazuddin