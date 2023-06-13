NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 13, 2023

Nepal and UAE will come head-to-head in the upcoming World Cup Warm-Up fixture on June 13 at Old Hararians Cricket Ground. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

This fixture will give both teams some valuable time to assess the conditions and bring any changes that would be necessary ahead of the World Cup Qualifier. If we look at the past track record of the two teams, then Nepal has a marginal upper hand over UAE. Out of 13 ODI matches played, Nepal has won seven of them while UAE has won only six.

As we look ahead, let us look at the top three players you should pick as your captain or vice-captain for the NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

NEP vs UAE Squad for Today's Match

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

UAE

Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

#3 A Sheikh (NEP) - 8.5 credits

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is a beautiful stroke player. In only 37 ODI innings, he has scored 1081 runs at a remarkable average of 31.79. He also has a century and eight half-century scores to his name which includes his career-best score of 110.

Asif can be a joy to watch once he gets going and we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your NEP vs UAR Dream11 prediction match.

#2 V Aravind (UAE) - 8 credits

(Image Courtesy: Khaleej Times)

Aravind is currently the highest run scorer for UAE in limited-overs cricket. He has a phenomenal batting record in ODI cricket averaging 33.39 which includes his best score of 115*. He has over 1500 runs now with eight half-centuries under his belt.

The 21-year-old has made a bright start to his international career and has a bright future ahead of him. He should definitely be given a go in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Waseem Muhammad (UAE) - 9 credits

(Image Courtesy: Khaleej Times)

Waseem is an aggressive top-order batsman who has scored 1069 runs at an explosive strike rate of 94. He averages 26.07 and has one century and six fifties to his name. He is the current UAE skipper who has a lot of experience under his belt.

He should be someone whom you should not miss to include in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

