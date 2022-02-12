NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman T20I Series, Match 2

The second match of the Oman T20I Series 2022 will see Nepal (NEP) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) locking horns at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The United Arab Emirates walk into the tournament on the back of some good form and will be keen to make a fine start with a win in this fixture. They have a strong squad led by Ahmed Raza, but the onus will be on Waseem Muhammad and Rohan Mustafa to deliver the goods. Although they will start the game as favorites, the UAE face a strong Nepali side who rely on their bowling attack to do the bulk of the damage. With Sandeep Lamichhane and co. itching to get one over the UAE, a cracking game beckons in Al Amerat.

NEP vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

NEP XI

Pradeep Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Bibek Yadav, Sharad Vesawkar, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara and Kamal Singh Airee

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, CP Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja and Karthik Meiyappan

Match Details

NEP vs UAE, Oman T20I Series, Match 2

Date and Time: 12th February 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions early on, with runscoring being easier against the brand new ball. As the match progresses, the bowlers will look to take the pace off and hit the hard lengths, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NEP vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh: Asif Sheikh looked in good touch against Oman in the previous game, but couldn't convert a start into a big one. The Nepal opener will be keen to get going this time around and with his wicketkeeping skills also adding value, he is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Chirag Suri: Chirag Suri is one of the better players on the UAE circuit, known for his ability to score big runs in the top order. He is technically sound against both pace and spin and given his experience, he should score some runs in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Star all-rounder Rohan Mustafa has been a consistent performer for UAE with his bowling ability providing some much-needed balance to the side. Mustafa is also an accomplished batter who is known for clearing the boundary at will in the backend of the innings. With the pitch suiting his skill-set, Mustafa is a good addition to your NEP vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the premier leg-spinners in the world and has the experience of playing in almost every T20 franchise league. His ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs will be key for Nepal. With Lamichhane in decent form as well, he should be a must-have in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

Key Stats for NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane: 41 wickets in 23 T20I matches, Average: 13.73

Gyanendra Malla: 393 runs in 26 T20I matches, Average: 18.71

Muhammad Waseem: 147 runs in 4 T20I matches, Average: 49.00

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman T20I Series)

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sheikh, C Suri, G Malla, A Sheikh, R Mustafa, D Singh Airee, K Daud, W Muhammad, A Raza, S Lamichhane and A Bohara

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Dipendra Singh Airee.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Airee, M Usman, G Malla, A Sheikh, R Mustafa, D Singh Airee, K Daud, W Muhammad, Z Khan, S Lamichhane and A Bohara

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar