NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI Match

Nepal will take on the United Arab Emirates in the first match of the three-match series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, November 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Nepal haven't been in the best of form in ODI cricket. They have played 14 ODI matches this year and he has returned with four wins, nine losses and a tie so far. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have nine wins, eight losses and a tie so far in 2022.

NEP vs UAE, Match Details

The first ODI match of the three-match series between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will be played on November 14, 2022, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NEP vs UAE

Date & Time: November 14, 2022, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might find some turn.

NEP vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today

Nepal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nepal Probable Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, and Aadil Ansari.

United Arab Emirates Team News

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (c), Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

Today’s NEP vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (18 matches, 716 runs)

Vriitya Aravind is in excellent batting form. The UAE wicketkeeper batter has amassed 716 runs at an average of 44.75 in ODIs this year. He has registered two centuries and four fifties.

Top Batter Pick

Aarif Sheikh (13 innings, 353 runs)

Aarif Sheikh has performed well with the bat in the 50-over format in 2022. He has accumulated 353 runs in 13 outings and has recorded four half-centuries in ODI cricket this year.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Mustafa (15 matches, 346 runs, 13 wickets)

Rohan Mustafa has been effective with both bat and ball. The veteran UAE all-rounder has picked up 13 wickets at an economy of 4.35 and has scored 346 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Sompal Kami (14 matches, 28 wickets)

Sompal Kami has been consistent with the ball for Nepal. He has taken 28 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 4.88 in ODI cricket in 2022.

NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Basil Hameed (18 matches, 374 runs, 29 wickets)

Basil Hameed has been superb with both bat and ball in ODI cricket this year. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 374 runs and has taken 29 wickets at an economy rate of 3.68.

Karan KC (11 matches, 21 wickets)

Karan KC is in good bowling form. The Nepal fast bowler has picked up 21 scalps from 11 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.65 in 2022.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from ODI cricket in 2022)

Player Player Stats Basil Hameed 374 runs & 29 wickets in 18 matches Karan KC 21 wickets in 11 matches Vriitya Aravind 716 runs in 18 matches Rohan Mustafa 346 runs & 13 wickets in 15 matches Aarif Sheikh 353 runs in 13 innings

NEP vs UAE match expert tips

An all-round side might be the best option for this game. All-rounders and bowlers might be the top captaincy options. Thus, the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Sompal Kami, Karan KC and Zahoor Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Nepal vs United Arab Emirates - 1st ODI.

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Dipendra Singh Airee, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Zahoor Khan

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Nepal vs United Arab Emirates - 1st ODI.

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Zahoor Khan

