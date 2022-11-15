NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Nepal (NEP) will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second ODI at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The United Arab Emirates were outstanding in the first ODI as they managed to outclass hosts Nepal across departments. Batting first, the visitors posted 263/7 before their bowling restricted the opposition to just 179/9.

NEP vs UAE Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI will be played on November 15 at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs UAE, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: SonyLiv

NEP vs UAE Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground was quite competitive in the first ODI. Both batters and bowlers found some assistance off the surface.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 263

Average second-innings score: 179

NEP vs UAE Form Guide (This series)

Nepal: L

United Arab Emirates: W

NEP vs UAE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nepal injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Nepal Probable Playing 11

Rohit Kumar Paudel(C), K Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Asif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, S Dhakal, KS Airee.

United Arab Emirates injury/team news

No major injury updates.

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing 11

Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan(C), A Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Vritiya Aravind, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ahmed Raza.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

V Aravind (1 match, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 48.78)

V Aravind is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 40 runs in the opening ODI.

Top Batter pick

W Muhammad (1 match, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 107.32)

W Muhammad looked in fluent touch with the bat in the first ODI, slamming 44 runs off 41 balls.

Top All-rounder pick

R Mustafa (1 match, 53 runs and 1 wicket)

R Mustafa is a dependable player for the UAE. He scored a half-century in the first game and also managed to pick up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.00.

Top Bowler pick

G Jha (1 match, 19 runs and 2 wickets)

G Jha scored 19 runs and scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.33 in the first match.

NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan slammed 26 runs off 28 balls before breathing fire with the ball. Khan dismissed four batters while having a stellar economy rate of just 1.40! He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NEP vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

D Singh-Airee

D Singh-Airee is a massively experienced figure for Nepal. He scored 54 runs and picked up a wicket in the opening game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Khan 26 runs and 4 wickets 175 points D Singu-Airee 54 runs and 1 wicket 109 points R Mustafa 53 runs and 1 wicket 105 points G Jha 19 runs and 2 wickets 86 points B Hameed 14 runs and 2 wickets 85 points

NEP vs UAE match expert tips

A Khan has been in glorious touch with the ball and is a must-have pick for your NEP vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Head to Head League

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 31, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind

Batters: W Muhammad, A Sharafu, R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: A Khan (c), D Singh-Airee (vc), R Mustafa, B Hameed

Bowlers: G Jha, A Raza, S Kami

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Grand League

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 31, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: V Aravind, A Saud

Batters: W Muhammad, A Sharafu, C Rizwan

All-rounders: A Khan, D Singh-Airee, R Mustafa (c)

Bowlers: G Jha (vc), A Raza, S Kami

