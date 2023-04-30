NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Final

Nepal (NEP) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, May 01. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction.

Both Nepal and the United Arab Emirates have been the two best sides in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 this year. Both sides picked up three wins from their four league matches and finished on top.

Nepal's key players include Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Sandeep Lamichhane, while the UAE's key players include Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, and Karthik Meiyappan.

NEP vs UAE Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

The final match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will be played on May 1, 2023, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. The game is set to commence at 08.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs UAE, Final, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date & Time: May 01, 2023, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs UAE Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a pretty good surface for batting and batters will enjoy their time on this surface. The fast bowlers are expected to get some assistance. Both previous matches were won by teams that batted first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 278

Average second-innings score: 220

NEP vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today

Nepal Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Nepal Probable Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

United Arab Emirates Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI:

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

Today’s NEP vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Vritiya Aravind (5 matches, 446 runs, Average: 111.50)

He is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role of your NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Side. He tops the most runs chart with 446 at an average of 111.50 in five games.

Top Batter pick

Waseem Muhammad (5 matches, 225 runs, Average: 45.00)

Waseem Muhammad has had a fantastic tournament. He is the leading run-scorer for his side and has amassed 225 runs at an average of 45.00. He also has a fantastic strike rate of over 164.

Top All-rounder pick

Aayan Khan (5 matches, 84 runs & 12 wickets; Average: 15.58)

Aayan Khan has been in great form with the ball in hand. He has scalped 12 wickets in just five games and will be looking to add more to that list. He has also scored 84 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Sandeep Lamichhane (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 21.50)

Sandeep Lamichhane has also done well with the ball in hand for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 21.50 in five matches. He is also a great captain and vice-captaincy choice for today's outing.

NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Karthik Meiyappan

Karthik Meiyappan has been phenomenal with the ball for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 in five games. That makes him an excellent choice for the captaincy of your NEP vs UAE Dream11 team.

Rohan Mustafa

He is the top all-rounder for the United Arab Emirates. He has smacked 179 runs in five games at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 86.89. He has also taken four wickets at an average of 31.75.

5 Must-picks for NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Junaid Siddique

Kushal Malla

Dipendra Singh Airee

Sompal Kami

Zahoor Khan

NEP vs UAE match expert tips

Aayan Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He has picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 3.82 in just five games. He has also scored 84 runs.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NEP vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Bhim Sharki, Aryan Lakra, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Rohan Mustafa, S Kami, Aayan Khan

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Karthik Meiyappan

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NEP vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: R Kumar, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Rohan Mustafa, S Kami, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, L Rajbanshi, Karthik Meiyappan

