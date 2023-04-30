NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Final

Nepal (NEP) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, May 01. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction.
Both Nepal and the United Arab Emirates have been the two best sides in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 this year. Both sides picked up three wins from their four league matches and finished on top.
Nepal's key players include Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Sandeep Lamichhane, while the UAE's key players include Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, and Karthik Meiyappan.
NEP vs UAE Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
The final match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will be played on May 1, 2023, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. The game is set to commence at 08.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NEP vs UAE, Final, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
Date & Time: May 01, 2023, 08.45 am IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
NEP vs UAE Pitch Report
The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a pretty good surface for batting and batters will enjoy their time on this surface. The fast bowlers are expected to get some assistance. Both previous matches were won by teams that batted first.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 278
Average second-innings score: 220
NEP vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today
Nepal Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Nepal Probable Playing XI
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, and Sandeep Lamichhane.
United Arab Emirates Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns
United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI:
Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.
Today’s NEP vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top wicketkeeper pick
Vritiya Aravind (5 matches, 446 runs, Average: 111.50)
He is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role of your NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Side. He tops the most runs chart with 446 at an average of 111.50 in five games.
Top Batter pick
Waseem Muhammad (5 matches, 225 runs, Average: 45.00)
Waseem Muhammad has had a fantastic tournament. He is the leading run-scorer for his side and has amassed 225 runs at an average of 45.00. He also has a fantastic strike rate of over 164.
Top All-rounder pick
Aayan Khan (5 matches, 84 runs & 12 wickets; Average: 15.58)
Aayan Khan has been in great form with the ball in hand. He has scalped 12 wickets in just five games and will be looking to add more to that list. He has also scored 84 runs.
Top Bowler pick
Sandeep Lamichhane (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 21.50)
Sandeep Lamichhane has also done well with the ball in hand for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 21.50 in five matches. He is also a great captain and vice-captaincy choice for today's outing.
NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices
Karthik Meiyappan
Karthik Meiyappan has been phenomenal with the ball for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 in five games. That makes him an excellent choice for the captaincy of your NEP vs UAE Dream11 team.
Rohan Mustafa
He is the top all-rounder for the United Arab Emirates. He has smacked 179 runs in five games at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 86.89. He has also taken four wickets at an average of 31.75.
5 Must-picks for NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Junaid Siddique
Kushal Malla
Dipendra Singh Airee
Sompal Kami
Zahoor Khan
NEP vs UAE match expert tips
Aayan Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He has picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 3.82 in just five games. He has also scored 84 runs.
NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Batters: Bhim Sharki, Aryan Lakra, Waseem Muhammad
All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Rohan Mustafa, S Kami, Aayan Khan
Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Karthik Meiyappan
NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Batters: R Kumar, Waseem Muhammad
All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Rohan Mustafa, S Kami, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee
Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, L Rajbanshi, Karthik Meiyappan
