Nepal (NEP) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 137th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Nepal have played 33 matches in this cycle and are currently at number five in the points table with 16 wins under their belt. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates are just a place below Nepal with 14 wins from 33 matches.

NEP vs UAE Match Details, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League

The 137th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League will be played on March 12 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match is set to take place at 9.15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs UAE, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League, Match 137

Date and Time: March 12, 2022, 9.15 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

NEP vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground has been a sporty one. Both the batters and the bowlers will get a bit of help from the pitch and a close contest between the bat and the ball can be expected.

NEP vs UAE probable playing XIs for today’s match

NEP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing XI

Asif-Sheikh, A Saud, R Kumar Paudel, G Malla, A Sheikh, D Singh-Airee, K Bhurtel, Pratic-GC, S Lamichhane, S Kami, and K Karan.

UAE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

V Aravind, W Muhammad, C Rizwan, Asif Khan, A Khan, R Mustafa, A Lakra, K Meiyapan, Z Khan, J Siddique, and Z Farid.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh has been good with the bat in the tournament. He is alos pretty good behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

R Kumar Paudel

R Kumar Paudel has been good with the bat in this tournament. He has been scoring runs consistently and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Dipendra Singh-Airee

Dipendra Singh-Airee has been good with both the bat and the ball. He is scoring valuable runs and also picking up crucial wickets. This makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

S Lamichhane

The leg-spinner from Nepal has been very effective with the ball in this tournament. He has been economical and has also picked up wickets. Lamichhane is the best bowler pick for the match.

NEP vs UAE Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Sandip Lamichhane

Sandip Lamichhane has been very effective with the ball in this tournament. His ability to pick up wickets while being economical makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Singh Airee

D Singh Airee has been very good with the bat and the ball. He might turn out to be a match winner in either of the trades and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

D Singh Airee

S Lamichhane

S Kami

R Kumar Paudel

Asif Sheikh

NEP vs UAE match expert tips

The pitch will be good for both batting and bowling. All-rounders who can bowl some important overs and also score valuable runs will be good picks for the match.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 137, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh, V Aravind

Batters: R Kumar, C Rizwan, W Muhammad

All-rounders: R Mustafa K Bhurtel, D Singh-Airee

Bowlers: S Kami, S Lamichhane, K Meiyappan

