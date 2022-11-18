NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for UAE vs Nepal 2022, Match 3

The third match of the UAE vs Nepal 2022 series will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday, November 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams have won one match each and will try their best to win today's match and put their hands on the trophy. Nepal won the last match as they chased the target of 191 runs in just 47.5 overs.

The United Arab Emirates will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NEP vs UAE Match Details

The third match of the UAE vs Nepal 2022 series will be played on November 18 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs UAE, Match 3

Date and Time: November 18, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal and the UAE, where a total of 384 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

NEP vs UAE Form Guide

NEP - L W

UAE - W L

NEP vs UAE Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Paudel ©, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Arjun Saud (wk), Gulsan Jha, Harishankar Shah, Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan ©, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Hazrat Bilal, Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind (2 matches, 65 runs)

V Aravind is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Saud is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

W Muhammad (2 matches, 96 runs)

W Muhammad and A Sharafu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kumar has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Mustafa (2 matches, 57 runs, 4 wickets)

R Mustafa and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. D Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Kami (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kami and G Jha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Rajbanshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 57 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

A Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make A Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 28 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs UAE, Match 3

A Khan 28 runs and 4 wickets 197 points R Mustafa 57 runs and 4 wickets 222 points S Kami 4 wickets 161 points W Muhammad 96 runs 141 points D Singh 67 runs and 2 wickets 165 points

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: W Muhammad, A Sharafu, R Kumar

All-rounders: R Mustafa, D Singh, B Hameed, A Khan

Bowlers: S Kami, G Jha, L Rajbanshi

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: W Muhammad, A Sharafu, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: R Mustafa, D Singh, B Hameed, A Khan

Bowlers: S Kami, G Jha, L Rajbanshi

Poll : 0 votes