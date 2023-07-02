Nepal (NEP) will be facing off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the seventh-place play-off semi-finals 2 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, July 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Nepal and the United States were the teams that have been eliminated from Group A of the tournament. While Ireland and the United Arab Emirates have also been eliminated from Group B. These four teams are now playing for the seventh spot.

Ireland have already defeated the USA and are waiting for the winner of this contest to play in the seventh place play-off. So while there are no chances for the teams to make it to India for the World Cup, they will be looking to walk off with their heads held high and finish seventh in the Qualifiers. The stage is set for a cracker of a contest and the teams will be giving it their best to win the match.

NEP vs UAE Match Details

The seventh-place play-off semi-final 2 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will be played on July 2 at the Takasingha Sports Club in Harare. The match will commence at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NEP vs UAW, Seventh-Place Play-off Semi-Final 2, ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, Sunday; 12:30 pm IST.

Venue: Takasingha Sports Club, Harare.

NEP vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

NEP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing XIs

K Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (wk), B Sharki, Aarif Sheik, R Paudel (c), K Malla, D Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, KC Karan, and L Rajbanshi.

UAE Team/Injury News

No major Injury Updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

M Waseem (c), A Sharma, V Aravind (wk), R Mustafa, A Khan, B Hameed, A Naseer, A Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, J Siddique, and Z Khan.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - V Aravind

V Aravind is a stable batter at the top-order batter. He is one of the mainstays of the UAE batting line-up and will be a good pick for the match from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - K Bhurtel

K Bhurtel has been the best batter for Nepal in the tournament. He has been scoring runs on a consistent basis and will be a very good choice from this category.

All-rounder - Gulshan Jha

Gulshan Jha has been one of the most effective wicket-takers for Nepal so far. His consistency with the ball and the ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order makes Gulshan Jha a very important choice from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Karthilk Meiyappan

The young leg-spinner has not been in the best of forms so far. But he can change the course of the game on any given day and that makes Meiyappan a good bowler choice for the match.

NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Gulshan Jha

Gulshan Jha has been amongst the wickets throughout the tournament. He can also score runs when necessary and that makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ali Naseer

Ali Naseer is a great batter lower down the order and can also contribute valuably with the ball. Naseer will thus be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NEP vs UAE, Seventh-Place Play-off Semi-Final 2

V Aravind

K Bhurtel

Ali Naseer

Gulshan Jha

Karthik Meiyappan

NEP vs UAE Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the new ball bowlers. But as the game goes by, the batters will dominate the proceedings. Stress on middle-order batters and new-ball bowlers while choosing the fantasy teams will be beneficial.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Seventh Place Play-off Semi-final 2, Head-to-head Team

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Seventh Place Play-off Semi-final 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind

Batter: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, W Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, D Singh Airee, Ali Naseer (vc), Gulshan Jhan (c)

Bowlers: KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karthik Meiyappan

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Seventh Place Play-off Semi-final 2, Grand League Team

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Seventh Place Play-off Semi-final 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind (vc)

Batter: K Bhurtel (c), R Kumar Paudel, W Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, D Singh Airee, Ali Naseer, Gulshan Jhan

Bowlers: KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karthik Meiyappan

Poll : 0 votes