NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One-Day, Match 1

Match 1 of the CWC League 2 One-Day 2021 will see Nepal take on the USA at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

USA, after a couple of good performances against Papua New Guinea, will eye a winning start to their campaign. However, Nepal will start the game as the clear favorites, given their experience and star power. With the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane and Jaskaran Malhotra taking to the field, a cracking game beckons in the tournament opener.

NEP vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla (c), Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane and Sushan Bhari

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Jessy Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar (c)

Match Details

NEP vs USA, Match 1

Date & Time: September 13th, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Oman

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. While the pacers should get some swing early on, the spinners will play a major part in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key towards the backend of the innings, with 240-250 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s NEP vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaskaran Malhotra: Jaskaran Malhotra has been the talk of the town on the international circuit with the USA 'keeper hitting six sixes in an over earlier in the month. Given his form and ability to play the big shots, Malhotra is bound to be a popular addition to the NEP vs USA Dream11 fantasy teams.

Batsman

Gyanendra Malla: Gyanendra Malla is Nepal's best bet with the bat, given his experience and ability against both pace and spin. With a fair idea of the conditions as well, Malla is a must-have in your NEP vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Steven Taylor: Star all-rounder Steven Taylor has been a consistent performer for USA with his explosive batting coming to the fore on a few occasions this year. His bowling ability only adds more value to his case as a good addition to your fantasy team.

Bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane was in sublime form in the series against Papua New Guinea, picking up several wickets in the middle overs. His leg-spin should pose a big problem for the USA batters and Lamichhane should ideally pick up a few wickets today as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Steven Taylor (USA)

Gyanendra Malla (NEP)

Important stats for NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohit Paudel: 127 runs in 2 matches vs PNG, SR: 67.55

Sandeep Lamichhane: 10 wickets in 2 matches vs PNG, Average: 4.60

Jaskaran Malhotra: 176 runs in 2 matches vs PNG, SR: 137.50

NEP vs USA Dream 11 Prediction

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaskaran Malhotra, Aaron Jones, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Kushal Malla, Karima Gore, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sandeep Lamichhane and KC Karan

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane. Vice-captain: Steven Taylor

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaskaran Malhotra, Aaron Jones, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Kushal Malla, Elmore Hutchinson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sandeep Lamichhane and Sushan Bhari

Captain: Steven Taylor. Vice-captain: Gyanendra Malla

