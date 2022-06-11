NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Nepal (NEP) is set to face the United States of America (USA) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Pearland, Texas on Saturday, 11 June.

Hosts USA come into this game on the back of a big win against Oman, courtesy of a brilliant hundred from Monank Patel. They have been in decent form over the last few weeks and will fancy their chances of a win today. As for their opponents Nepal, they couldn't get over the line against Oman despite KC Karan's fifer. However, they have got a youthful side capable of springing a surprise over any team on their day. With both teams eyeing a big win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Texas.

NEP vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Rahul Jariwala, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron and Yasir Mohammad.

NEP XI

Sunil Dhamala, Subash Khakurel, Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Sushan Bhari.

Match Details

NEP vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex is slightly on the slower side with the bowlers having a say in the outcome of the match. While the pacers should get the ball to swing around in the powerplay phase, the batters will look to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs with some turn available for them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s NEP vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Monank Patel scored 130 runs in his previous game against Oman, negotiating both pace and spin with aplomb. The USA captain has been in fine form over the last few months, coming up with some fine knocks in the top order. Given his knack for scoring big runs, Monank should be a good addition to your NEP vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Paudel: Rohit Paudel is perhaps Nepal's best bet with the bat, with the youngster capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs. Likely to be used as a floater, Paudel has already played a few crucial knocks in his career and can also add value with the ball. With the Nepalese youngster due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor put in a decent performance in this previous game, picking up a few wickets with the ball. Although he has not been in the best of form with the bat, Taylor is capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Given his all-round skill-set, he should be a fine addition to your NEP vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the best leg-spinners with his record speaking for itself. The leggie picked up a few wickets in the previous game, showcasing his guile and accuracy in the middle overs. With a right-hander heavy USA batting unit to tackle, Lamichhane is bound to be a popular pick in NEP vs USA Dream11 fantasy teams.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Paudel (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Aaron Jones (USA)

Important stats for NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Monank Patel - 812 runs in 24 ODI matches, Average: 38.67

Rohit Paudel - 641 runs in 18 ODI matches, Average: 40.06

Sandeep Lamichhane - 52 wickets in 23 ODI matches, Average: 15.19

NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, A Jones, A Sheikh, S Modani, KC Karan, S Taylor, D Singh Airee, R Kumar Paudel, S Lamichhane, A Khan and S Netravalkar.

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: R Kumar Paudel.

NEP vs USA Dream11 fantasy tip #2 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, A Jones, D Khanal, S Modani, KC Karan, S Taylor, D Singh Airee, R Kumar Paudel, S Lamichhane, R Theron and S Netravalkar.

Captain: S Lamichhane. Vice-captain: S Taylor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far