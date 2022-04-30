NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

The first unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe-A (ZIM-A) and Nepal (NEP) is set to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

Nepal and Zimbabwe-A kickstart an exciting series with some young talent looking to make an impact on national duty. Nepal have looked good in recent months, nearly qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as well. Led by Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal will look to start the series on the right note. But Zimbabwea cannot be taken lightly. They have got some experience to fall back on in the likes of Jongwe and Nyauchi. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Kirtipur.

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh, Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Karan KC.

ZIM-A XI

Innocent Kaia, Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Brad Evans and Tony Munyonga.

Match Details

NEP vs ZIM-A, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

As seen in the ODI series between Papua New Guinea and Nepal earlier in the year, a good batting track is expected at Kirtipur. Although the pacers should get the new ball to swing around early on, the conditions are still decent for batting. The spinners should also come into play in the middle overs with some turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aasif Sheikh: Aasif Sheikh is a decent batter who is slowly finding his stride in the Nepal set-up. Although he isn't a regular keeper for Nepal, he is well and truly capable of holding his own with the bat.

Batter

Tinotenda Mutombodzi: Tinotenda Mutombodzi comes into the series on the back of a good domestic campaign. He is an able batter against both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Rohit Kumar Paudel: Rohit Kumar Paudel has been a revelation for Nepal in the ODI format, often scoring big runs in crunch situations. Although his bowling prowess might not come to the fore in this game, Paudel's ability to take the bowling on and shift gears at will make him a must-have in your NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Luke Jongwe: Luke Jongwe is one of the better bowlers on the Zimbabwe domestic circuit, given his ability to swing the ball and use his variations to good effect. Jongwe will lead Zimbabwe's bowling attack and should be a good addition to your NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM-A)

Roy Kaia (ZIM-A)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Important stats for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane - 50 wickets in 22 ODI matches, Average: 14.92

KC Karan - 27 wickets in 18 ODI matches, Average: 23.0

Luke Jongwe - 33 wickets in 28 ODI matches, Average: 31.48

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Aasif Sheikh, T Mutombodzi, B Sharki, T Marumani, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh Airee, R Kumar, R Kaia, S Lamichhane, L Jongwe and V Nyauchi.

Captain: D Singh Airee. Vice-captain: T Mutombodzi.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Tsiga, T Mutombodzi, B Sharki, T Marumani, P Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, R Kumar, R Kaia, S Lamichhane, L Jongwe and V Nyauchi

Captain: T Marumani. Vice-captain: D Singh Airee.

Edited by Samya Majumdar