NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Nepal U19 (NP-U19) will take on Kuwait U19 (KUW-U19) in a Group B U19 Asia Cup One Day fixture at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Both sides are yet to win a game in the tournament. While Nepal U19 were thrashed by 154 runs and 60 runs against Bangladesh U19 and Sri Lanka U19 respectively, the same two teams beat Kuwait U19 by 222 runs and 274 runs.

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Nepal U19: Dev Khanal (c), Basant Karki, Santosh Karki, Bibek Rana Magar, Arjun Saud (wk), Basir Ahamad, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Sher Malla, Tilak Bhandari

Kuwait U19: Meet Bhavsar (c & wk), Abdul Sadiq, Jude Saldanha, Abdullah Zaheer, M Umer, Mirza Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah Farooq, Zeeshan Azeem, Mohammad Bastaki, Ahad Habier Ali, Henry Thomas

Match Details

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day, Group B

Date & Time: December 28th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while there might be some help on offer for the spinners, the new ball might also do a bit in the first few overs.

Today’s NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Meet Bhavsar has been the best batter for Kuwait U19 in the tournament, having accumulated 68 runs in two games so far.

Batter

Abdul Sadiq hasn't done much with the bat, but he has picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

Gulsan Jha has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 123.07 and also picked up one wicket as well.

Bibek Kumar Yadav has been in solid touch with the bat, scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 114.28. He has also taken one wicket.

Bowler

Mohammad Aadil Ansari is the leading wicket-taker for Nepal U19, having returned with three scalps at an economy rate of 5.56.

Top 5 best players to pick in NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Bibek Kumar Yadav (NP-U19): 118 points

Mohammad Aadil Ansari (NP-U19): 113 points

Abdul Sadiq (KUW-U19): 109 points

Meet Bhavsar (KUW-U19): 109 points

Gulsan Jha (NP-U19): 101 points

Important stats for NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Gulsan Jha: 48 runs & 1 wicket

Bibek Kumar Yadav: 72 runs & 1 wicket

Mohammad Aadil Ansari: 3 wickets

Meet Bhavsar: 68 runs

Abdul Sadiq: 3 wickets

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (Asia Cup One Day)

Dream11 Team for Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Meet Bhavsar, Arjun Saud, Abdul Sadiq, Dev Khanal, M Umer, Abdullah Zaheer, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Tilak Bhandari, Ahad Habier Ali

Captain: Gulsan Jha. Vice-captain: Bibek Kumar Yadav.

Dream11 Team for Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Meet Bhavsar, Abdul Sadiq, Dev Khanal, M Umer, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Henry Thomas, Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Mohammad Bastaki, Muhammad Abdullah Farooq

Captain: Mohammad Aadil Ansari. Vice-captain: Abdul Sadiq.

Edited by Samya Majumdar