NES vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 2022, Match 16

Negeri Sembilan (NES) will take on Johor (JOH) in the 16th match of the Malaysia T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday (September 19). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NES vs JOH Dream11 prediction.
Johor began their campaign with a convincing five-wicket win over Pulau Pinang before their last game was called off due to rain. Ammar Uzair Fakri, Saiful Hakimi Mehat, and Muhammad Zahin were the stars of their previous win.
The team will hope to extend their winning streak to two games against a weak Negeri Sembilan side that has yet to find the right balance, losing both games.
NES vs JOH Match Details for Malaysia T20 2022
The 16th match of the Malaysia T20 2022 between Negeri Sembilan and Johor will be played on September 19 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST.
Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: NES vs JOH, Malaysia T20 2022, Match 16
Date & Time: September 19, 2022, 8.00 am IST
Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur
Live Streaming: Fancode
NES vs JOH, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur has been more favourable to batters than bowlers. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second half.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches Won by team batting first: 2
Matches Won by team bowling first: 3
Average 1st innings score: 97
Average 2nd innings score: 77
NES vs JOH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Johor: W
Negeri Sembilan: L-L
NES vs JOH Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20 2022
Negeri Sembilan Team News
No major injury news
Negeri Sembilan Probable Playing XI
Muhammad Zol, Ammar Yusri, Daneal Hawari, Hadiff Irvwan, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhamad Haziq (c), Muhammad Bahrin, Faris Iskandar (wk), Muhammad Harman, Muhammad Yusri, Muhammad Jimie
Johor Team News
No major injury news.
Johor Probable Playing XI
Ammar Uzair Fakri (c&wk), Muhammad Afif Harith, Muhammad Aminuddin Zaki, Muhammad Amir Asyraf, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Nur Arif Jumat, Saiful Hakimi Mehat, Shamsul Ikmal, Zulamry Bin, Mohdin, Aiman Nur Hakim, Haziq Haigal Idris
NES vs JOH Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ammar Fikri (4 runs in his previous outing, S.R : 57.14)
He struggled against PUP in his previous game but has the ability to score runs quickly, making him a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.
Top Batter Pick
Muhamad Haziq (24 runs & one wicket in two matches, S.R: 70.59)
He's a good player who could be a good addition to your fantasy team. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 70.59 and has taken one wicket in two games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Muhammad Harman (30 runs & two wickets in two matches, S.R: 92.38)
Harman is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quickfire runs for his team. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 92.38 and has taken two wickets in as many games.
Top Bowler Pick
Haziq Haiqal (One wicket in one match, E.R: 3.67)
He was outstanding with the ball in the previous game, taking one wicket at an impressive economy rate of 3.67. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.
NES vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices
Muhammad Zol
He has scalped one wicket and has the ability to score valuable runs in the middle order, making him an excellent captaincy option for the NES vs JOH Dream11 Fantasy team.
Shamsul Azman
He has impressed with his off-spin bowling prowess, causing trouble for batters in his previous game, where he took two wickets at an economy rate of 3.67. That makes him a must-have vice captaincy pick for this outing.
Five must-picks with player stats for NES vs JOH Dream11 fantasy cricket
NES vs JOH match expert tips 16th match
Mohammad Yusuoff has been outstanding in both games, not allowing many runs and keeping batters in check. He has taken one wicket and scored seven runs in two games with his unorthodox bowling and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.
NES vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, 16th Match, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Nur Arif Jumat
Batters: Muhamad Haziq, Muhammad Bahrin, Saiful Hakimi Mehat
All-Rounders: Shamsul Ikmal, Aminuddin Zaki, Muhammad Harman
Bowlers: Muhammad Yusri, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Zulamry Bin
NES vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, 16th Match, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ammar Uzair Fakri
Batters: Muhamad Haziq, Muhammad Bahrin, Saiful Hakimi Mehat
All-Rounders: Shamsul Ikmal, Muhammad Zol, Muhammad Harman
Bowlers: Muhammad Yusri, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Zulamry Bin