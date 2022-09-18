NES vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 2022, Match 16

Negeri Sembilan (NES) will take on Johor (JOH) in the 16th match of the Malaysia T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday (September 19). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NES vs JOH Dream11 prediction.

Johor began their campaign with a convincing five-wicket win over Pulau Pinang before their last game was called off due to rain. Ammar Uzair Fakri, Saiful Hakimi Mehat, and Muhammad Zahin were the stars of their previous win.

The team will hope to extend their winning streak to two games against a weak Negeri Sembilan side that has yet to find the right balance, losing both games.

NES vs JOH Match Details for Malaysia T20 2022

The 16th match of the Malaysia T20 2022 between Negeri Sembilan and Johor will be played on September 19 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST.

Match: NES vs JOH, Malaysia T20 2022, Match 16

Date & Time: September 19, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

NES vs JOH, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur has been more favourable to batters than bowlers. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second half.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 97

Average 2nd innings score: 77

NES vs JOH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Johor: W

Negeri Sembilan: L-L

NES vs JOH Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20 2022

Negeri Sembilan Team News

No major injury news

Negeri Sembilan Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Zol, Ammar Yusri, Daneal Hawari, Hadiff Irvwan, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhamad Haziq (c), Muhammad Bahrin, Faris Iskandar (wk), Muhammad Harman, Muhammad Yusri, Muhammad Jimie

Johor Team News

No major injury news.

Johor Probable Playing XI

Ammar Uzair Fakri (c&wk), Muhammad Afif Harith, Muhammad Aminuddin Zaki, Muhammad Amir Asyraf, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Nur Arif Jumat, Saiful Hakimi Mehat, Shamsul Ikmal, Zulamry Bin, Mohdin, Aiman Nur Hakim, Haziq Haigal Idris

NES vs JOH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ammar Fikri (4 runs in his previous outing, S.R : 57.14)

He struggled against PUP in his previous game but has the ability to score runs quickly, making him a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Top Batter Pick

Muhamad Haziq (24 runs & one wicket in two matches, S.R: 70.59)

He's a good player who could be a good addition to your fantasy team. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 70.59 and has taken one wicket in two games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Harman (30 runs & two wickets in two matches, S.R: 92.38)

Harman is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quickfire runs for his team. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 92.38 and has taken two wickets in as many games.

Top Bowler Pick

Haziq Haiqal (One wicket in one match, E.R: 3.67)

He was outstanding with the ball in the previous game, taking one wicket at an impressive economy rate of 3.67. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

NES vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Zol

He has scalped one wicket and has the ability to score valuable runs in the middle order, making him an excellent captaincy option for the NES vs JOH Dream11 Fantasy team.

Shamsul Azman

He has impressed with his off-spin bowling prowess, causing trouble for batters in his previous game, where he took two wickets at an economy rate of 3.67. That makes him a must-have vice captaincy pick for this outing.

Five must-picks with player stats for NES vs JOH Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Harith 14 runs in one game Hadiff Irwan 6 runs in 2 games Muhammad Zaki 17 runs in one game Saiful Mehat 23 runs in one game Norarif Jumat 23 runs in one game

NES vs JOH match expert tips 16th match

Mohammad Yusuoff has been outstanding in both games, not allowing many runs and keeping batters in check. He has taken one wicket and scored seven runs in two games with his unorthodox bowling and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

NES vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, 16th Match, Head To Head League

NES vs JOH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nur Arif Jumat

Batters: Muhamad Haziq, Muhammad Bahrin, Saiful Hakimi Mehat

All-Rounders: Shamsul Ikmal, Aminuddin Zaki, Muhammad Harman

Bowlers: Muhammad Yusri, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Zulamry Bin

NES vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, 16th Match, Grand League

NES vs JOH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Uzair Fakri

Batters: Muhamad Haziq, Muhammad Bahrin, Saiful Hakimi Mehat

All-Rounders: Shamsul Ikmal, Muhammad Zol, Muhammad Harman

Bowlers: Muhammad Yusri, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Zulamry Bin

