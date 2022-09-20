NES vs PUP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 20

Negeri Sembilan (NES) will take on Pulau Pinang (PUP) in the 20th match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Tuesday, September 20, at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NES vs PUP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for match 20.

Negeri Sembilan have had a poor start to this year's Sukan Malaysia T20 tournament as they have lost all of their last three games. Pulau Pinang too have lost all of their last three matches.

Pulau Pinang will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Negeri Sembilan are a relatively better team. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NES vs PUP Match Details

Match 20 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 11.30 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NES vs PUP, Match 20

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 11.30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kedah and Pulau Pinang, where a total of 110 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 24 overs.

NES vs PUP Form Guide

NES - L L L

PUP - L L L

NES vs PUP Probable Playing XI

NES Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Muhammad Zol, Ammar Yusri, Daneal Hawari, Hadiff Irvwan, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhamad Haziq (c), Muhammad Bahrin, Faris Iskandar (wk), Muhammad Harman, Muhammad Yusri, and Muhammad Jimie.

PUP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Muhammad-Zarif Mifdzal-NoorZahir, Isaac Kumar-Maniam, Vishvaruben Kumar (c), Muhammad Haikal-Ahmad, Kris Yogesh-Sarangapany, Eddmond Jivaraj-Savari, Muhammad Aemir-NaufalMazlan (wk), Riknesh Jayagobal, Khairi Mujahid-Arwan, Navenesvaran Anantham, and Loqman Hakim-Mohd-Nizam.

NES vs PUP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Faris (3 matches, 19 runs)

M Faris, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Bahrin (3 matches, 35 runs, 2 wickets)

M Bahrin and I Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Yogesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

M Haikal (3 matches, 36 runs, 6 wickets)

M Haikal and V Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Harman is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Yusoff (3 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Yusoff and M Yusri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Hakim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NES vs PUP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Haikal

M Haikal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 36 runs and scalped six wickets in the last three games.

V Kumar

Since the pitch is decent, you can make V Kumar the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 15 runs and picked up three wickets in the last three matches. He looks in good touch and can take a few early wickets in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for NES vs PUP, Match 20

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Yusoff 2 wickets 122 points M Haikal 36 runs and 6 wickets 227 points M Harman 31 runs and 2 wickets 111 points V Kumar 15 runs and 3 wickets 139 points M Bahrin 35 runs and 2 wickets 112 points

Negeri Sembilan vs Pulau Pinang Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in the death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Negeri Sembilan vs Pulau Pinang Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Negeri Sembilan vs Pulau Pinang Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Faris

Batters: M Bahrin, M Haziq, I Kumar, K Yogesh

All-rounders: V Kumar, M Haikal, M Harman

Bowlers: M Yusoff, M Yusri, L Hakim

Negeri Sembilan vs Pulau Pinang Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Negeri Sembilan vs Pulau Pinang Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Faris

Batters: M Bahrin, M Haziq, I Kumar

All-rounders: V Kumar, M Zol, M Haikal, M Harman

Bowlers: M Yusoff, M Yusri, L Hakim

