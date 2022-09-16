NES vs SEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 2022, Match 9

Negeri Sembilan (NES) will take on Selangor (SEL) in the ninth match of the Malaysia T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NES vs SEL Dream11 prediction for today's Malaysia T20 2022 game.

Selangor began their campaign with a 190-run victory over Pulau Pinang. Zulkifle and Sehar put up outstanding batting performances, scoring 101 and 96 runs, respectively, for a total of 251 runs.

They appear to have the upper hand, given their batting lineup, against Negeri Sembilan, who are coming off a nine-wicket defeat to Kedah.

NES vs SEL Match Details for Malaysia T20 2022

The ninth match of the Malaysia T20 2022 between Negeri Sembilan and Selangor will be played on September 17, 2022, at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am IST.

Match: NES vs SEL, Malaysia T20 2022, Match 9

Date & Time: September 17, 2022, 7.00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming: Fancode

NES vs SEL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is expected to favor bowlers, with the pitch getting a slow turn as the game progresses, making it more difficult for batters to score runs in the second innings. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 125

Average 2nd innings score: 113

NES vs SEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Negeri Sembilan: L

Selangor: W

NES vs SEL Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20 2022

Negeri Sembilan Team News

No major injury news.

Negeri Sembilan Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Zol, Ammar Yusri, Fakrul Fairuz, Hadiff Irwan, Mohammad Yusoff, Muhamad Haziq (c), Muhammad Bahrin, Faris Iskandar (wk), Muhammad Harman, Muhammad Yusri, Saiful Khan

Selangor Team News

No major injury news.

Selangor Probable Playing XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Haqqiem, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Hasif, Wan Muhammad (wk), Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Muhammad Zol, Haiqal Khair, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam, Vijay Unni (c)

NES vs SEL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wan Muhammad (6 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 150)

He is a safe and worthy choice for the wicket-keeper's position. However, in his previous outing against Pulau Pinang, Wan failed miserably, scoring only six runs. He'll be eager to perform in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Zubaidi Zulkifle (101 runs & two wickets in his previous outing, S.R: 224.44)

He is one of his team's most promising prospects, and is well-known for his ability to keep bowlers from trying to do something out of the ordinary. He scored a fine 101 runs off 45 balls and took two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.00 in the previous game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vijay Unni (One runs & two wickets in his previous outing, E.R: 2.73)

The all-rounder is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is expected to play a key role in this match. He took two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.73 in the previous game but has to perform well with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Aqil (Three wickets in his previous outing, E.R: 4.67)

Aqil took three wickets at an economy rate of 4.67 in the previous game. Given his pace and variations, he could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

NES vs SEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Devin Sehar

Harendra is a very talented batter. A big score is again expected from him. He scored 96 runs off 47 at a strike rate of 204.26 in the previous game against Pulau Pinang. He should be a good addition to your NES vs SEL Dream11 fantasy team.

Vijay Unni

Vijay looked good with the bat in the previous game, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.73. Given his skill-set, he is a fine vice-captaincy choice for your NES vs SEL Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for NES vs SEL Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Lokman Hakim 27 runs in one game Muhammad Zol Three wickets in one game Devin Sehar 96 runs in one game Hakim Sahar 27 runs in one game Kishan Kumar One wicket in one game

NES vs SEL match expert tips 9th match

Harman troubled the batters with his pace in the previous game, taking one wicket while scoring a valuable 22 runs at a strike rate of 104.76. Given his all-around abilities, he is an excellent multiplier pick for today's game.

NES vs SEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th Match, Head To Head League

NES vs SEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Wan Muhammad

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Devin Sehar, Muhamad Haziq

All-Rounders: Vijay Unni, Muhammad Zol, Hadiff Irwan

Bowlers: Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Muhammad Harman, Fakrul Fairuz, Muhammad Zol

NES vs SEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th Match, Grand League

NES vs SEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Wan Muhammad

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Bahrin

All-Rounders: Vijay Unni, Muhammad Zol, Ammar Yusri

Bowlers: Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Muhammad Harman, Fakrul Fairuz, Muhammad Zol

