Netherlands vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI - June 2nd, 2021

The first ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland is set to take place in Utrecht on Wednesday.

The Netherlands continue their rebuilding process as they host Ireland in a three-match series. Some familiar faces such as Stephan Myburgh and Logan van Beek have joined the team as they seek to build a well-oiled unit. Blessed with some young talent in the form of Bas de Leede and Scott Edwards, the Dutch will be eyeing a triumphant start to the series on Wednesday.

Ireland are also in the process of rebuilding their squad, with the likes of Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair looking to cement their places in the side. Led by Andy Balbirnie, Ireland will start as the hot favorites. With Paul Stirling and George Dockrell set to feature in a power-packed batting unit, the Irishman will hold the edge over the Dutchman. However, the Netherlands have a decent bowling attack led by Logan van Beek to counter the Ireland, making for an exciting contest between the two sides in Utrecht.

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ben White, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma and Fred Klaassen

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young and Graeme McCarter/Simi Singh

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Ireland, 1st ODI

Date: 2nd June 2021, at 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons in Utrecht, the bowlers should get some movement off the surface. With a few clouds expected to hover around, the pacers should get the new ball to move around, keeping the batsmen on their toes. However, the pitch is likely to slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NED vs IRE 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestions #1: L Tucker, A Balbirnie, B Cooper, P Stirling, S Myburgh, L van Beek, M Adair, C Young, J Little, T van der Gugten and V Kingma

Captain: A Balbirnie. Vice-captain: S Myburgh

Fantasy Suggestions #2: L Tucker, A Balbirnie, P Seelaar, P Stirling, S Myburgh, L van Beek, M Adair, G Dockrell, J Little, T van der Gugten and V Kingma

Captain: P Stirling. Vice-captain: S Myburgh