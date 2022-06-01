NED vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – June 02, 2022

Hosts Netherlands take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, June 02. The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is the venue for this fixture.

The Netherlands lost the opening ODI of the series by seven wickets. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with an unbeaten 58 as they posted 240/7 in 45 overs. However, the total was not enough as it was chased down by West Indies, who got to 249/3 in 43.1 overs (DLS Method).

West Indies made a strong comeback after their ODI series defeat against India. Coming off a series defeat and winning their first game here is a huge boost in confidence. They bowled fairly well as a unit and the batters got the job done to take them over the line. Shai Hope stood out with an unbeaten 119.

The Netherlands will have to win this game at any cost to keep the series alive. West Indies have the opportunity to wrap up the series with a win here. Having said that, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second ODI between the Netherlands and West Indies.

#3 Brandon King

Batting in the middle order, Brandon King showed a lot of composure in the first ODI. West Indies lost a few quick wickets but he was calm at the crease. He remained unbeaten on 58 off 51 deliveries to ensure that his side got over the line in the run-chase to win the first ODI. King's knock comprised five boundaries and a couple of sixes, striking at 113.73.

After a good outing in the first game, he is expected to replicate his performance in this game as well. While his career numbers do not justify his talent, this will be an opportunity for him to prove his worth in the batting line-up.

Brandon King will be a key factor for West Indies if they are to seal the 2-0 series. He can be the pillar they need in the middle order.

#2 Logan van Beek

SuperSmash Men's - Wellington v Central Districts (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

In an otherwise ordinary bowling effort from the Netherlands, Logan van Beek stood out with figures of 2/49 from his eight overs in the first game. He bowled at a decent economy of 6.1.

The 31-year-old pacer has played nine ODIs in his career so far. He has proven to be a wicket-taker with 16 scalps at an average of 22.56, a strike rate of 28.25, and a brilliant economy of 4.79.

The Netherlands will expect van Beek to give the West Indies batters a tough time with the ball in this game. He can prove to be the match-winner that they need.

#1 Shai Hope

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Shai Hope has shown promise for West Indies in this format. He has been brilliant at the top of the order. Hope continued his impressive run in the first ODI. His unbeaten 119 off 130 deliveries at the top led West Indies to a win.

Hope’s innings were laced with 12 boundaries and a couple of sixes. Striking at 91.54, he anchored the innings and stayed out there till the very end, finishing the game for his side.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batter has played 90 ODIs for West Indies. He now has 3857 runs to his name at an average of 51.43 with 20 half-centuries followed by 11 centuries. Shai Hope’s contribution will be vital if the visitors are to seal a series win.

