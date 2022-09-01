ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on FairBreak Women XI (FB-XI) in the second T20 of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 prediction.

Netherlands Women are currently 1-0 down in the series. FairBreak Women XI racked up 148/4 in the first T20 before restricting Netherlands Women to just 113/8. With the series potentially on the line, a thrilling game beckons in Amstelveen,

ND-W vs FB-XI Match Details

The second T20 of the three-match series between Netherlands Women and FairBreak Women XI will be played on September 1 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND-W vs FB-XI, 2nd T20

Date & Time: 1st September 2022 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

ND-W vs FB-XI Pitch Report

The track at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is likely to be a good one to bat on. But there could be something in it for the seamers, who could find some help with the new ball.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 148

Average 2nd-innings score: 113

ND-W vs FB-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI:

Babette de Leede (c & wk), Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Juliët Post, Frederique Overdijk, Annemijn van Beuge, Jolien van Vliet, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer.

FairBreak Women XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

FairBreak Women XI Probable Playing XI:

Ariana Dowse (wk), Mariko Hill (c), Yasmin Daswani, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Roberta Avery, Sonali Patel, Gunjan Shukla, Bhavika Gajipra, Poppy Mcgeown, Laura Bailey, Zainab Khan, Jo Foster.

Today’s ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babette de Leede (1 match, 70 runs)

Babette de Leede was the star performer for Netherlands Women in the first game. She scored 70 off 64 balls, with her knock studded with eight boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Frederique Overdijk (1 match, 2 runs, 2 wickets)

Frederique Overdijk failed with the bat, but bowled quite well in the first T20, picking up two wickets from her quota of four overs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jo Foster (1 match, 1 wicket)

Jo Foster didn’t bat, but delivered a pretty tight spell with the ball. She took one wicket while conceding just eight runs in two overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Gunjan Shukla (1 match, 2 wickets)

Gunjan Shukla claimed two wickets for 15 runs from three overs in the first T20.

ND-W vs FB-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (1 match, 62 runs)

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson batted superbly in the first game, scoring 62* off 46 balls and smashing seven boundaries in the process.

Mariko Hill (1 match, 12 runs, 2 wickets)

Mariko Hill could make a big all-round impact today. The FB-XI captain scored just 12 runs, but returned with figures of 2/18 from three overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kerry-Anne Tomlinson 62 runs in 1 match Babette de Leede 70 runs in 1 match Mariko Hill 12 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Gunjan Shukla 2 wickets in 1 match Frederique Overdijk 2 wickets in 1 match

ND-W vs FB-XI match expert tips

Players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game will be important picks as their chances of accumulating big points will be high. Such players will also be the top captaincy options for the ND-W vs FB-XI game.

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yasmin Daswani, Babette de Leede

Batters: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (vc), Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk

All-rounders: Jo Foster, Mariko Hill (c), Annemijn van Beuge

Bowlers: Bhavika Gajipra, Gunjan Shukla, Silver Siegers

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yasmin Daswani, Babette de Leede

Batters: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk (vc)

All-rounders: Jo Foster, Mariko Hill, Annemijn van Beuge

Bowlers: Bhavika Gajipra, Gunjan Shukla (c), Silver Siegers

