NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Netherlands Women (NED-W) will take on Ireland Women (IRE-W) in the second ODI of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 prediction.

Ireland Women dominated the first ODI as they bowled out Netherlands Women for a mere 84 before chasing it down with 30.3 overs and five wickets in hand. The Dutch will be desperate to bounce back strongly with the series on the line.

NED-W vs IRE-W Match Details

The second ODI of the three-match series between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on August 24. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 24th August 2022 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Live Streaming: Royal Dutch Cricket Association YouTube channel

Pitch Report

Bowlers dominated proceedings in the first ODI as the Netherlands Women were bundled out for just 84 runs. Although Ireland Women won the fame with over 30 overs to spare, they lost five wickets. Both the pacers and spinners found some success and another low-scoring contest may be on the cards today.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 84

Average 2nd-innings score: 87

NED-W vs IRE-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Netherlands Women: LLLLW

Ireland Women: WLLLW

NED-W vs IRE-W Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands Women injury/team news.

No changes expected.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI:

Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Babette de Leede (c & wk), Frederique Overdijk, Jolien van Vliet, Annemijn van Beuge, Gwen Bloemen, Isabel van der Woning.

Ireland Women injury/team news

No changes expected,

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI:

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray.

Today’s NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babette de Leede couldn't get going with the bat in the first ODI, but took four catches.

Top Batter Pick

Gaby Lewis looked solid in the series opener as she top-scored for Ireland Women with a well-made 25. She has the ability to play big knocks at the top of the order.

Top All-rounder Pick

Frederique Overdijk was the best batter for Netherlands Women in the first ODI as she scored an unbeaten 38. She could also come in handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Cara Murray conceded just 23 runs in six overs and took two wickets in the last game.

NED-W vs IRE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Arlene Kelly

Arlene Kelly bowled a fabulous spell in the first ODI, returning with figures of 7-2-9-3. She could also chip in with the bat.

Iris Zwilling

Iris Zwilling bowled seven overs in the series opener, taking one wicket and conceding just 20 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Gaby Lewis 25 runs in 1 match Arlene Kelly 3 wickets in 1 match Rachel Delaney 3 wickets in 1 match Frederique Overdijk 38 runs in 1 match Iris Zwilling 2 wickets in 1 match

NED-W vs IRE-W match expert tips

Both teams comprise several quality all-rounders who can make an impact with both the bat and ball. With the second Ned-W vs IRE-W ODI likely to be a low-scoring affair, picking bowlers as captains could also help ypu fetch vital fantasy points.

NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicket-keeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Gwen Bloemen

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly (c), Iris Zwilling (vc), Frederique Overdijk

Bowlers: Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, Silver Siegers

NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Robine Rijke, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk (vc)

Bowlers: Rachel Delaney (c), Cara Murray, Silver Siegers

