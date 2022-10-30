New South Wales vs South Australia - Dream11 Prediction

New South Wales will take on South Australia in match eight of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at the North Dalton Park, Wollongong, on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NSW vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams are yet to win a game in this tournament. New South Wales lost their first encounter against Western Australia before drawing the game against Queensland. Meanwhile, South Australia drew their first match against Victoria before losing to Tasmania. Both sides will be desperate to turn things around.

NSW vs SAU, Match Details

The eighth match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between New South Wales and South Australia will be played on October 31, 2022, at North Dalton Park, Wollongong. The game is set to take place at 5 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NSW vs SAU

Date & Time: October 31, 2022, 5 AM IST

Venue: North Dalton Park, Wollongong

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the North Dalton Park in Wollongong might assist the fast bowlers, especially early on in the game. It may gradually take some turn but pacers are likely to dominate this encounter. The bounce is going to be true and batters might enjoy the ball coming on to the bat as well.

NSW vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today

New South Wales Team News

New South Wales are expected to remain unaltered as they have named an unchanged 12-man squad for this game.

New South Wales Probable Playing XI: Daniel Hughes, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Chris Tremain, Nathan Lyon

South Australia Team News

No major injury concerns and South Australia are likely to field an unchanged XI as well.

South Australia Probable Playing XI: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Jake Carder, Travis Head (c), Jake Lehmann, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Ben Manenti, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham

Today’s NSW vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (2 matches, 114 runs, 11 catches)

Alex Carey has been in decent touch with the bat. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has mustered 114 runs in four innings. He has also taken 11 catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Kurtis Patterson (2 matches, 140 runs)

Kurtis Patterson seems to be batting well this season. The left-hander has scored 140 runs at an average of 46.66 in this tournament so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Travis Head (2 matches, 87 runs)

Travis Head hasn't had the best of runs in this competition so far. The left-hander has made 87 runs in four outings with the bat and 76 of those came in one knock. But he is a quality player and can be a useful bowling option as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Jordan Buckingham (2 matches, 10 wickets)

Jordan Buckingham is in top form with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for South Australia. He has taken 10 wickets at an average of 22.50 in two matches.

NSW vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Sean Abbott (1 match, 67 runs, 3 wickets)

Sean Abbott has played just one match but he had a big all-round impact in that encounter against Queensland. The seam-bowling all-rounder returned with three wickets and also scored 67 runs.

Wes Agar (2 matches, 71 runs, 8 wickets)

Wes Agar has been effective with both bat and ball. He has picked up eight scalps in four innings and has chipped in with 71 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NSW vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sean Abbott 67 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Wes Agar 71 runs & 8 wickets in 2 matches Alex Carey 114 runs & 11 catches in 2 matches Jordan Buckingham 10 wickets in 2 matches Kurtis Patterson 140 runs in 2 matches

NSW vs SAU match expert tips

The pitch might favour the pacers and hence, seam-bowling all-rounders and fast bowlers can be preferred. Moreover, the top Australian Test stars like Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Nathan Lyon, along with domestic stars like Sean Abbott, Wes Agar, and Kurtis Patterson will be the ones to watch out for.

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for New South Wales vs South Australia - Sheffield Shield 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Jake Lehmann, Jake Weatherald, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounders: Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Jack Edwards

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for New South Wales vs South Australia - Sheffield Shield 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Jake Weatherald, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis

