New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates 2nd Unofficial Test – Dec 11, 2020

In their second tour game, West Indies-A take on New Zealand-A in a four-day match at the Saxton Oval in Nelson.

In the first game, New Zealand-A were absolutely dominant against West Indies-A, who batted first and put up 322 runs on the board courtesy a splendid 133 from Romario Shepherd at number 10.

The visitors were reeling at 113/7 in that game, but with Raymon Reifer also chipping in with a solid 65, West Indies-A recovered to reach a decent total.

However, New Zealand-A racked up a mammoth 574 in response, with Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert smashing centuries before skittling the visitors for a paltry 109 in their second essay to win by an innings and 143 runs.

West Indies-A would look to bounce back in the second game, but there may be a few changes in their roster as a few of their players have been called up to the Test side.

Meanwhile, New Zealand-A are likely to be unchanged. However, Devon Conway could miss this game, as he has been called in as cover for Kane Williamson.

New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A: Squads to choose from

New Zealand A: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Joe Carter, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver (wk), Doug Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Blair Tickner.

West Indies A: Rovman Powell (c), Sheyne Moseley, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Preston McSween, Nkrumah Bonner.

Predicted Playing-XIs

New Zealand A: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Joe Carter, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver (wk), Doug Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi.

West Indies A: Sheyne Moseley, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Raymon Reifer

Match Details

Match: New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A

Date: December 11th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson.

Pitch Report

The Saxton Oval in Nelson might be a greenish track, but it could get better to bat on as the game progresses, with 280-300 runs likely to be a par score. Nevertheless, both teams winning the toss may want to bowl first and make full use of the conducive bowling conditions early on.

West Indies-A vs New Zealand Fantasy Playing-XIs

Dream11 team for New Zealand A vs West Indies A - 2nd Unofficial Test

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Brandon King, Nathan Smith, Doug Bracewell, Raymon Reifer, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd.

Captain: Nathan Smith. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Nicholas Pooran, Joe Carter, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Nathan Smith, Fabien Allen, Raymon Reifer, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Romario Shepherd.