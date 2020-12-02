New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for First 'Test'– December 3rd, 2020

West Indies’ tour of New Zealand also gives one the opportunity to see many young players in action as West Indies-A play a 'Test' match against New Zealand-A, who have already drawn their two practice games against the tourists.

The exciting news surrounding West Indies-A team is the inclusion of Nicholas Pooran in the squad. Pooran has been the flagbearer of West Indies in white-ball cricket for the last two years and has developed into a fine batsman.

It remains to be seen if he could have a similar impact in red-ball cricket as well.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand A

Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Joe Carter, Doug Bracewell, Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies A

Nicholas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva, Rovmann Powell, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Preston McSween.

Predicted Playing-11s

New Zealand A

Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Joe Carter, Doug Bracewell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies A

Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovmann Powell, Joshua Da Silva, Nkrumah Bonner, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Jaydon Seales.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand A vs West Indies A

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Date and Time: 3rd December, 2020, 3:00 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is expected to be a sporting surface, and both the bowlers and batsmen are likely to get almost equal help from it. However, the pitch tends to favour pacers more, so the spinners will likely have to sweat harder to get something off it.

New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Glenn Phillips, Fabian Allen, Doug Bracewell, Oshane Thomas, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Brandon King, Glenn Phillips, Raymon Reifer, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-Captain: Tim Seifert.