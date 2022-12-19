AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Ajman (AJM) squaring off against Sharjah (SHA) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, December 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Ajman have won only one of their last five matches. Sharjah, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches in the tournament.

Ajman will give it their all to win the match, but Sharjah have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SHA vs AJM Match Details

The 18th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs AJM, Match 18

Date and Time: December 19, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Team Abu Dhabi and Ajman, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SHA vs AJM Form Guide

SHA - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

AJM - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

SHA vs AJM Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Usman Khan, Aayan Khan, Amjad Gul, Zainullah Zain, Almas Hafiz, Mohammad Nadeem, Adeel Malik, and Irfan Khattak.

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nasir Aziz (c), Sagar Kalyan (wk), Rahul Chopra, Dawood Ijaz, Ansh Tandon, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Muhammad Uzair, Ankur Sangwan, Shiraz Ahmed, and Saqib Manshad.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Chopra

R Chopra is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Shah is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

U Khan

A Tandon and U Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Kaleem has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nadeem

W Khan and M Nadeem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Aziz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Manshad and N Aziz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Luqman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SHA vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nadeem

M Nadeem is expected to bat in the top order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has earned 415 points in the last five matches.

W Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make W Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form. He has earned 311 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SHA vs AJM, Match 18

W Khan

M Nadeem

U Khan

Y Kaleem

S Manshad

Sharjah vs Ajman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sharjah vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: R Chopra, K Shah

Batters: U Khan, A Tandon, Y Kaleem

All-rounders: M Nadeem, W Khan, A Malik

Bowlers: N Aziz, S Manshad, H Luqman

Sharjah vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: R Chopra, K Shah

Batters: U Khan, D Ejaz, Y Kaleem

All-rounders: M Nadeem, W Khan, A Malik

Bowlers: N Aziz, S Manshad, H Luqman

Poll : 0 votes