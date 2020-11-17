Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 30 - Nov 18, 2020

Badalona Shaheen CC face Raval Sporting CC in the 30th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. Both teams are coming into this ECS game on the back of contrasting forms. While Badalona Shaheen CC are on a three-match winning streak in the ECS, Raval Sporting CC have won just one game in the tournament so far.

Badalona Shaheen CC are currently third in the ECS points table. They have accumulated eight points and have momentum with them. There is no doubt that Dilawar Khan and his men will start this game as the favourites. They will look to continue their good form in the ECS, where another win could seal them a top-four spot.

On the other hand, this will be the second ECS game on the bounce for Raval Sporting CC, who are in a must-win situation in almost every game to stay in semi-final contention. All their three losses in the ECS tournament have been by heavy margins, and that has taken a toll on their net run rate which has become very poor.

Squads to choose from

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan (c), Bilawal Khan, Hamza Ali (wk), Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed.

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Manish Manwani (c), Amit Das, Numan Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Nandan Bathani, Usman Ansar.

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC

Date: 29th November, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been an excellent one to bat on. The batsmen have made merry and have plundered big runs. This game between Badalona CC and Raval CC could see more of the same, and another high-scoring game might be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC)

Dream11 Team for BSH vs RSCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishitij Patel, Kuldeep Lal, Amit Das, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Manish Manwani, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Usman Ansar, Umair Javed, Malik Sami Ur Rehman.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Shubhdeep Deb, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Manish Manwani, Hamza Saleem, Numan Ali, Umair Javed, Malik Sami Ur Rehman.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Manish Manwani.