BAW vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 9

The Barana Aute Warriors will lock horns with Titou Gorge Splashers in the ninth match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday.

The Barana Aute Warriors have won one out of their two matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They beat Sari Sari Sunrisers convincingly by eight wickets in their last match.

Titou Gorge Splashers, on the other hand, have won both of their first two matches and are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. They registered a two-run victory over Sari Sari Sunrisers in their last game.

BAW vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today

BAW XI

Jervin Benjamin (C & WK), Andy Matthew, Mervin Matthew, Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Dylan Joseph, Derry Auguiste, Kishawn Viville, Morel Burton, Wayne Auguiste, Fabien Benjamin.

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (C), Lluvio Charles, Ajanim Tavernier (WK), Odiamar Honore, Junior Jervier, Malakai Xavier, Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar.

Match Details

BAW vs TGS, Nature Isle T10, Match 9

Date and Time: May 26, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park has been much more supportive of the batters compared to the bowlers. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second half.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 107 runs.

Today's BAW vs TGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jerlani Robinson: Robinson has scored 128 runs in two matches. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Batters

Odiamar Honore: Honore has scored 36 runs and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Kurtney Anselm: Anselm is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He scored an unbeaten 15 runs off just eight deliveries in the last match against the Sari Sari Sunrisers.

All-rounders

Vivian Titre: Titre has been in brilliant form with the ball recently, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.45 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Mervin Matthew: Matthew is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. In two matches, he has scored 26 runs and picked up a wicket as well.

Bowlers

Dylan Joseph: Joseph is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Barana Aute Warriors. He has scalped three wickets and also scored 13 runs in his two outings.

John Matthew: Matthew will lead the Titou Gorge Splashers' bowling attack in this upcoming match. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAW vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

Jerlani Robinson (TGS) - 201 points

Jervin Benjamin (BAW) - 195 points

Vivian Titre (TGS) - 163 points

Dylan Joseph (BAW) - 115 points

Shaheim Ceasar (TGS) - 111 points

Important Stats for BAW vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

Jerlani Robinson: 128 runs in 2 matches

Jervin Benjamin: 94 runs in 2 matches

Vivian Titre: 4 wickets in 2 matches

Dylan Joseph: 13 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Shaheim Ceasar: 3 wickets in 2 matches

BAW vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Today

BAW vs TGS Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jervin Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson, Kurtney Anselm, Odiamar Honore, Junior Jervier, Mervin Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar, Vivian Titre, Dylan Joseph, John Matthew, Elton Mark

Captain: Mervin Matthew Vice-captain: Vivian Titre

BAW vs TGS Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jervin Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson, Kurtney Anselm, Kishawn Viville, Odiamar Honore, Mervin Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar, Vivian Titre, Dylan Joseph, John Matthew, Elton Mark

Captain: Jervin Benjamin Vice-captain: Kurtney Anselm.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar