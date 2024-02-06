DD vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 6, 2024  

Durdanto Dhaka (DD) and Rangpur Riders (RAN) are set to lock horns in Match No. 21 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, February 6. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Riders are placed on top of the table thanks to wins in four out of six matches. Dhaka, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with two points and a net run rate of -1.442.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DD vs RAN game:

#3 Babar Azam (RAN) – 9 credits

Babar Azam has been in stupendous form as he is currently second in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament. In five matches, the former Pakistan skipper has racked up 204 runs at an average of 51 and a strike-rate of 115.90, with two half-centuries and a top score of 62 to his name.

Given the consistency he has shown, fantasy users should pick Babar in their DD vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Azmatullah Omarzai (RAN) – 8 credits

Azmatullah Omarzai has been outstanding for the Riders in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

He is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his team, having scored 147 runs from six matches at an average of 36.75 and a strike-rate of 153.12 with a top score of 47 not out. He also has five wickets to his name.

Omarzai should be picked in DD vs RAN Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Mohammad Nabi (RAN) – 8.5 credits

Mohammad Nabi has contributed with both the bat and the ball while playing for the Riders in BPL 2024. In six matches, the veteran from Afghanistan has scored 81 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike-rate of 130.64 with a top score of 50 to his name.

He has also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.64. Nabi is someone fantasy users should not leave out from their DD vs RAN Dream11 teams.

