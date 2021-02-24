DOL vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match – Feb 24, 2021

The Dolphins will lock horns with the Highveld Lions in the 12th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Wednesday.

The Dolphins are comfortably perched atop the CSA T20 Challenge standings, having won all three games they have played so far. They beat Warriors by 3 runs in their last outing.

The Highveld Lions, on the other hand, are second in the points table, with two wins from as many games. They will head into Wednesday's game on the back of a win over the Knights.

The weather forecast for the game is not too encouraging, with scattered thunderstorms predicted in the latter half of the match. Getting to witness a full game is doubtful, but fans can definitely expect a shortened match between the top two CSA T20 Challenge sides.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen (WK), Eathan Bosch, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Ruan de Swardt, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo and Ottniel Baartman

Highveld Lions

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso and Ruan Haanbroek

Predicted Playing XIs

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen (WK), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman

Highveld Lions

Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Highveld Lions, Match 12

Date: 24th February 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium is a batting paradise, and the average first innings score at the venue 152 runs. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, batsmen can play shots on the up. Meanwhile, bowlers have to be very cautious of their line and length if they are to scalp wickets. The team winning the toss will be looking to field first as the chasing sides have won the majority of the games played on this ground.

CSA T20 ChallengeDOL vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Ryan Rickelton, Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Robbie Frylink. Vice-captain: Ryan Rickelton.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Robbie Frylink, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Kagiso Rabada. Vice-captain: Dwaine Pretorius.