ECS Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 30 (Updated)

The ECS Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on October 30, with four matches played on the day. The remaining two league games, the qualifier and the title decider are scheduled for Sunday, October 31.

All four teams in the Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021 - Minhaj, Costa Del Sol, Pak I Care and Sporting Alfas - won and lost a match apiece on the opening day of the tournament. They have two points apiece, and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Minhaj will face Costa Del Sol in the first game on Sunday. That will be followed by the clash between Pak I Care and Sporting Alfas.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021:

Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021 Points Table

Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Minhaj's Alumdar Hussain is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021. He has amassed 95 runs in two matches, with a top score of 54. Hussain has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 190.00, with the help of five fours and ten sixes.

Sporting Alfas' Jack Perman occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 70 runs thus far, with his 59 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Perman's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 259.25, and he has hit five fours and seven maximums in the competition.

Pak I Care's Muhammad Kamran is third in the run-getters list of the Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021. All his runs came in an unbeaten 55-run knock. Kamran has an impressive strike rate of 177.41, and has struck five boundaries and four sixes in the tournament.

Most Wickets

Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Avinash Pai, Muhammad Kamran, Nadeem Muhammad and Lorne Burns are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 1 of the Spanish Championship Weekend T10 League 2021. All four bowlers have picked up four wickets apiece, and are separated in the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Costa Del Sol's Pai, who has 4/6 as his best figures, has an exceptional economy of 4.5. Pak I Care's Kamran has a best effort of 2-9, and has conceded an average of just six runs per over.

Minhaj's Muhammad has 3-13 as his best returns, and has a decent economy of 8.5. Costa Del Sol's Burns has a best spell of 3-30; the bowler has conceded an average of 18 runs per over.

