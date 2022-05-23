ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 22 (Updated)

The ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 saw the first day of Group B action on May 21, with four games played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Monday, May 23.

Stockholm Tigers are perched atop the Group B points table. They won both their games on Saturday and have four points to their credit. Meanwhile, Hammarby and Marsta have both won and lost a game apiece. Both teams have two points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Umea will begin their campaign with two games on Monday. Stockholm Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, lost both their games on Saturday and are yet to open their account.

The team standings in both groups after the sixth day of games in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 is as follows:

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Botkyrka's Shani Khawaja continues to be the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action. He has amassed 185 runs in Group A, with a top score of 38. Khawaja has an impressive strike rate of 156.78 and has struck 15 fours and 11 sixes.

Linkoping's Roohul Halim is second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 165 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 51 being his highest score. Halim has scored his runs at a strike rate of 155.66, with the help of 16 fours and ten maximums.

Botkyrka's Zeeshan Mahmood occupies the third position in the run-getters list. He has blasted 159 runs in eight innings, with 48 being his best effort. Mahmood's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 167.36 and have been studded with 12 boundaries and nine sixes.

Meanwhile, Hammarby's Azam Mohammad (38), Khalid Mehmood (33) and Hakeem Abdullah (24); Stockholm Tigers' Arif Hossain (29), Raz Imtiaz (28) and Faruk Ahmed (23); and Stockholm Mumbai Indians' Shekhar Singh (20) and Darshan Lakhani (19) have scored the most runs for their respective teams.

Most Wickets

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Linkoping's Kamran Rashid, with 11 scalps, remains the highest wicket-taker after Day 6. He has 3-10 as his best returns and an exceptional economy rate of 5.36.

Stockholm Titans' Raja Yenugula, who has accounted for ten dismissals, occupies second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has 2-11 as his best spell and a decent economy rate of 8.07.

Indiska's Gurvinder Singh is among three bowlers who have snared nine wickets apiece this season. Singh, who has 3-4 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy rate of 8.93.

Stockholm Tigers' Shahnawazur Rahman (4) and Shaurav Sarkar (3), Hammarby's Hakeem Abdullah (3) and Aftab Ahmad (2), and Stockholm Mumbai Indians' Swapnil Kale (2) have been the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Bhargav