Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 12 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on December 12, with four games played on the day. Four more matches are scheduled for Monday, December 13.

Fujairah, who have an all-win record, occupy the top spot in the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Sharjah, who have ten points in their kitty.

The Emirates Blues and Dubai are placed third and fourth in the standings, respectively. Both teams have six points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Ajman and Abu Dhabi bring up the rear of the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. The two sides have registered a couple of wins apiece to date.

Following are the team standings after the sixth day of matches in the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scorers table

Fujairah's Waseem Muhammad has consolidated his position as the tournament's highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has amassed 248 runs in seven matches, with his 87 being the best individual score in the tournament. Muhammad has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 217.54, with the help of 24 fours and 18 sixes.

Muhammad's teammate Usman Khan has climbed to second spot in the run-scoring charts. Khan has smashed 193 runs so far, with a top score of 62. He has an outstanding strike rate of 244.3, and has struck 12 fours and 19 maximums.

Emirates Blues' Muhammad Boota is third in the run-getters list of the Emirates D10 League 2021 tournament. He has aggregated 190 runs in eight knocks, with 38 being his best effort. Boota's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 175.93, and studded with 12 boundaries and 14 sixes.

Sharjah's Khalid Shah (179), Abu Dhabi's Attah Urrahim (166), Ajman's Rahul Chopra (143) and Dubai's Ameer Hamza (112) have scored the most runs for their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 wicket-takers chart

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad, with 12 scalps to his credit, continues to be the tournament's leading wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has 4/5 as his best performance, and has a decent economy of 8.21.

Fujairah's Raja Akifullah Khan and Sharjah's Ali Anwaar are among three bowlers who have accounted for ten dismissals apiece in the tournament to date. They are placed second and third in the wicket-taking charts, based on their economy rates.

Raja Khan has a best spell of 4-4 and an impressive economy of 7.08. Anwaar, who has 2/12 as his best effort, has conceded 9.54 runs per over.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Emirates Blues' Aryan Lakra (10), Ajman's Sultan Muhammad Akhtar (8) and Qasim Muhammad (8), and Abu Dhabi's Muhammad Zubair Khan (6) and Faisal Shah (6) have been the most successful bowlers for their respective teams thus far.

Edited by Bhargav