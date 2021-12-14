Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 13 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of preliminary phase action on December 13, with four matches played on the day. The final four league games are scheduled for Tuesday, December 14.

Fujairah, who have 18 points, continue to be perched atop the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Sharjah and Dubai, who have garnered ten and eight points, respectively. Ajman and the Emirates Blues are respectively fourth and fifth in the standings. Both teams have six points, with Ajman having a better net run rate than Emirates Blues.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi are languishing at the bottom of the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. They have won just two of their eight games thus far.

Following are the team standings after the seventh day of games in the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring chart

Fujairah's Waseem Muhammad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has smashed 252 runs in nine games, with his 87 being the top score of the tournament. Muhammad has had an excellent strike rate of 215.38, having struck 25 fours and 18 sixes.

Usman Khan, also from Fujairah, is second in the run-scoring chart. He has blasted 243 runs thus far, with 62 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 245.45, and have been studded with 16 fours and 24 maximums.

Sharjah's Khalid Shah occupies the third position in the run-scoring chart of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has amassed 200 runs in nine innings, with 45 being his best score. Shah has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.19, doing so with 27 boundaries and nine sixes.

Meanwhile, Emirates Blues' Muhammad Boota (190), Abu Dhabi's Attah Urrahim (188), Ajman's Rahul Chopra (181) and Dubai's Ameer Hamza (139) are the highest run-scorers for their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 wicket-taking chart

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad, with 15 scalps to his name, remains the leading wicket-taker in the tournament after Day 7 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has 4/5 as his best return, and has a decent economy of 7.94.

The Fujairah duo of Raja Akifullah Khan and Mujahid Amin have picked up 14 wickets apiece in the Emirates D10 League 2021 thus far. Khan is placed higher in the wicket-taking chart because of his better economy rate.

Khan, whose 4/4 are the best figures in the tournament, has had an excellent economy rate of 6.88. Amin has 3/13 as his best effort, but has conceded an average of 10.64 runs per over.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the Emirates Blues' Aryan Lakra (11), Ajman's Sultan Muhammad Akhtar (10), Sharjah's Ali Anwaar (10) and Abu Dhabi's Muhammad Zubair Khan (8) are the highest wicket-takers for their respective teams.

Edited by Bhargav