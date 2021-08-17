FBL vs EIH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 5 & 6

Fuchse Berlin Lions will be up against SG Einheit Halle in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Tuesday.

Fuchse Berlin Lions have lost their first two ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the Group A points table. They will head into today's double-header on the back of a 35-run loss to RC Dresden. SG Einheit Halle have also lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. They fell to a 78-run defeat against BSC Rehberge 1945 in their last ECS T10 Dresden match.

FBL vs EIH Probable Playing 11 Today

FBL XI

Ganidu Arumadura (C), Akila Rajapakshe, Tiron De Alwis (WK), Indika Gunasekara, Vinny Muruhesapillai, Tharanga Loku Liyana, Chamila Bandara, AB Gazizadeh, Praveen Nattramilarasu, Nauman Stanikzai, Stefane Siriwardana.

EIH XI

Naeem Shinware (C & WK), Ehsanullah Sharifi, Rafi Khan, Abdullah Daulatzai, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Matiullah Molakkel, Chandan Manjunath, Zaker Ahmadi, Abas Talib, Usmani Bilal.

Match Details

FBL vs EIH, Match 5 & 6, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 17th August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden is pretty much a balanced one. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to find some movement early on with the new ball. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score at the venue is 101 runs.

Today’s FBL vs EIH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Indika Gunasekara: He has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of ECS T10 Dresden matches, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 126.92. He is also Fuchse Berlin Lions' leading run-scorer this season.

Batsmen

Chamila Bandara: Bandara has scored 28 runs while also picking up a wicket in two matches this season. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Vinny Muruhesapillai: Muruhesapillai has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side this season. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 130.43 in two outings.

All-rounders

Ganidu Arumadura: Arumadura could score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday. He has scored 13 runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 this season.

Rafi Khan: Khan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's double-header. He has scored 18 runs and also taken a wicket in two ECS T10 Dresdenmatches this season.

Bowlers

Abas Talib: Talib has bowled pretty well so far this season, picking up three wickets, including his best figures of 3/17.

Abdullah Daulatzai: Daulatzai will lead the bowling attack for SG Einheit Halle along with Abas Talib on Tuesday. He has picked up a wicket in two ECS T10 Dresden matches this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in FBL vs EIH Dream11 prediction team

Abas Talib (EIH) - 103 points

Ganidu Arumadura (FBL) - 100 points

Chamila Bandara (FBL) - 77 points

Indika Gunasekara (FBL) - 77 points

Tharanga Loku Liyana (FBL) - 73 points

Important Stats for FBL vs EIH Dream11 prediction team

Indika Gunasekara: 33 runs in 2 matches; SR - 126.92

Ganidu Arumadura: 13 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 162.50 and ER - 5.66

Abas Talib: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.42

Ehsanullah Sharifi: 29 runs in 2 matches; SR - 96.66

Chamila Bandara: 28 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 121.73 and ER - 10.80

FBL vs EIH Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

FBL vs EIH Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indika Gunasekara, Chamila Bandara, Akila Rajapakshe, Usmani Bilal, Ganidu Arumadura, Matiullah Molakkel, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Rafi Khan, Abdullah Daulatzai, Abas Talib, Stefane Siriwardana.

Captain: Ganidu Arumadura. Vice-captain: Ehsanullah Sharifi.

FBL vs EIH Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indika Gunasekara, Naeem Shinware, Chamila Bandara, Akila Rajapakshe, Vinny Muruhesapillai, Ganidu Arumadura, Matiullah Molakkel, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Nauman Stanikzai, Abdullah Daulatzai, Stefane Siriwardana.

Captain: Chamila Bandara. Vice-captain: Ganidu Arumadura.

Edited by Samya Majumdar