FT vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Rome 2021, Match 14 and 16

Fresh Tropical will take on Jinnah Brescia in the 14th and 16th matches of the ECS Italy 2021 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.

Having played four matches this season, Fresh Tropical have won thrice. As a result, they are second in the points table of the ECS Italy 2021. Meanwhile, Jinnah Brescia have won all of their four games thus far and are comfortably at the top of the points table. Jinnah Brescia will be the favourites to win this as well.

FT vs JIB Probable Playing 11 Today

FT XI

Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Hussain Bilal, Bilal Hamid (c), Sami Ullah, Abdul Haseeb, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema, Hassan Jamil

JIB XI

Nisar Ahmed (wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Hasnat Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Sukhwinder Singh, Hamza Ishtiaq, Hasan Ali, Harsha Wass, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Ghulam Farid

Match Details

FT vs JIB, ECS Italy 2021, Match 14 and 16

Date and Time: 4th November, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track is batting-friendly and is expected to help the batters. The Pacers are expected to find some assistance towards the latter stages.

Today’s FT vs JIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He fell just six runs short of a century in the previous match and his knock included 10 boundaries and eight sixes.

Batters

S Nawaz is known to bide his time before unleashing the big shots so he can take down bowling units with ease. Nawaz has collected 74 runs so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

A Sharif is a fantastic all-round asset who has proven to be a match-winner time and time again. He has smashed 112 runs and has also picked up three wickets in the tournament so far. Sharif could prove to be an excellent choice for your FT vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Z Cheema is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up five wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in FT vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif (FT) – 316 points

N Ahmed (JIB) – 279 points

Z Naqvi (FT) – 268 points

Z Cheema (FT) – 181 points

H Ahmed (JIB) – 179 points

Important stats for FT vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif: 112 runs and 3 wickets

N Ahmed: 151 runs

Z Naqvi: 135 runs

Z Cheema: 5 wickets

H Ahmed: 32 runs and 4 wickets

FT vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Today

FT vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, Z Naqvi, S Nawaz, I Muhammad, M Javed, A Sharif, H Ahmed, S Abbas, Z Cheema, R Ahmed, M Imran

Captain: A Sharif, Vice-Captain: N Ahmed

FT vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, Z Naqvi, S Nawaz, I Muhammad, A Hussain, M Javed, A Sharif, H Ahmed, Z Cheema, R Ahmed, M Imran

Captain: Z Naqvi, Vice-Captain: H Ahmed

Edited by Diptanil Roy