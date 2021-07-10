GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s T20I match - July 10, 2021

Germany Women will lock horns with France Women in the fourth and fifth T20Is at the National Performance Center in Krefeld on Saturday.

Hosts Germany, who have registered a hat-trick of victories, in the series, are eyeing a clean sweep. With the team performing well in all three departments, a whitewash is well on the cards for France.

France have been on the back foot from the start of the series. They haven’t put their best foot forward and are struggling to score runs and pick wickets. With only pride to play for, having lost the series, France are expected to perform better and avoid a clean sweep.

Squads to choose from

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Anna Healey, Bianca Maes Loch, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Cassandre Scholz, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Peris Wadenpohl.

France Women

Emmanuelle Brelivet, Sabine Baron, Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet, Emma Chance, Emmanuelle Chauveau, Isabelle Costaz-Puyou, Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Louise Lestavel, Sabine Lieury, Magali Marchello, Poppy McGeown, Sophie Pecaud, Beatrice Pierre, Marie Violleau, Irma Vrignaud.

Probable Playing XIs

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Christina Gough, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Suzanne McAnanama Brereton, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Anna Healey, Verena Stolle.

France Women

Sabine Baron, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, Irma Vrignaud.

Match Details

Matches: Germany Women vs France Women, Matches 4 and 5.

Date and Time (IST): 10th July, 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

Venue: National Performance Center, Krefeld.

Pitch Report

German are using the home advantage to the core by making better use of the conditions. France are yet to read the surface well, as their performances have been underwhelming.

The average par-score on this wicket is 120 runs, with weather conditions well suited for a cracking contest.

Germany Women vs France Women T20I Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GR-W vs FR-W)

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Christina Gough, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Anna Healey, Sharanya Sadarangani, Poppy McGeown, Emma Bargna, Cindy Breteche, Stephanie Frohnmayer.

Captain: Anna Healey. Vice-captain: Anuradha Doddaballapur.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maelle Cargouet, Christina Gough, Alix Brodin, Tara Britton, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Anna Healey, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Poppy McGeown, Emma Bargna, Cindy Breteche, Stephanie Frohnmayer.

Captain: Christina Gough. Vice-captain: Emmanuelle Brelivet.

