HKCC vs USRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing X1 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong T20 Tournament, Match 8

Match number eight of the Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 has Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) taking on the United Services Recreation Club (USRC) at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on Wednesday.

Hong Kong CC comes into the game on the back of a good win over Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, but they will be looking to sustain their form. However, they face a strong United Services side who have a resourceful bowling attack capable of giving the more-fancied Hong Kong CC a run for their money.

HKCC vs USRC Probable Playing 11 Today

HKCC XI

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ninad Shah, Ryan Buckley, Ayush Shukla, Elliot Scrivener, Charlie Wallis and Luke Jones

USRC XI

Shahid Wasif (wk), Umar Muhammad, Waqas Khan, Skhawat Ali, Aryan Muhammad, Imran Arif, Zakir Hayat, Sheryar Khan, Ehsan Muhammad, Ali Mohammed and Mohammad Ghazanfar

Match Details

HKCC vs USRC, Match 8

Date and Time: 22nd September 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club Ground, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers as well. Although the ball should come onto the bat nicely, the batters will be wary of movement off the surface. As the game progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HKCC vs USRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shahid Wasif: Shahid Wasif is a decent batter with an eye for a big score. He has ample experience playing at the highest level, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batsman

Martin Coetzee: Martin Coetzee couldn't make good use of the conditions as he fell cheaply in HKCC's previous game. However, he is a technically sound batter who should get some runs at the top of the order today.

All-rounder

Nizakat Khan: Nizakat Khan is one of the better batsmen in the Hong Kong circuit, with the veteran scoring 87 in his previous game. Although he isn't expected to play a significant role with the ball, Nizakat's form with the bat should give him the nod for this game.

Bowler

Charlie Wallis: Charlie Wallis has picked up wickets consistently in the middle overs for Hong Kong without compromising on his economy rate. With form on this side, Wallis should be a good addition to your HKCC vs USRC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in HKCC vs USRC Dream11 prediction team

Shahid Wasif (USRC)

Kinchit Shah (HKCC)

Nizakat Khan (HKCC)

Important Stats for HKCC vs USRC Dream11 prediction team

Nizakat Khan - 87(52) vs PAHK in his previous game

Kinchit Shah - 32 runs and 0/5 in two overs vs PAHK in his previous game

Shahid Wasif - 53(49) vs PAHK in his previous game

HKCC vs USRC Dream11 Prediction Today

HKCC vs USRC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Wasif, M Coetzee, R Buckley, W Khan, N Khan, K Shah, I Arif, C Wallis, E Scrivener, M Ghazanfar and S Khan

Captain: N Khan. Vice-captain: I Arif

HKCC vs USRC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Wasif, M Coetzee, N Shah, W Khan, N Khan, K Shah, I Arif, C Wallis, A Shukla, M Ghazanfar and S Khan

Captain: N Khan. Vice-captain: S Wasif

Edited by Samya Majumdar