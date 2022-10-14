KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the Senior Women T20 League Match 

Karnataka Women will take on Maharashtra Women in a Senior Women T20 League fixture at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Karnataka Women are placed at the top of the Group D points table, having won one out of their two matches. They won their last match against Haryana Women by seven runs.

Maharashtra Women, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Delhi Women by 10 runs and are seventh in the Group D points table.

KAR-W vs MAH-W Match Details

The blockbuster encounter of the Senior Women T20 League will be played on October 14 at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. The match is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST.

KAR-W vs MAH-W, Senior Women T20 League

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

KAR-W vs MAH-W Pitch Report

The track at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely.

Three of the last four matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 90

KAR-W vs MAH-W Form Guide (Last match)

Karnataka Women: W

Maharashtra Women: L

KAR-W vs MAH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

KAR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KAR-W Probable Playing 11

Prathyoosha Kumar, Sanjana Batni, Veda Krishnamurthy, Gnanananda Divya, Krishnappa Rakshitha, Pushpa Kiresur, Shubha Sateesh, Shreyanka Patil, Chandu Venkateshappa, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad, Monica Patel.

MAH-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAH-W Probable Playing 11

Shivali Shinde, Tejal Hasabnis, Ishwari Savkar, Shravani Rajendra Desai, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Devika Vaidya, Priyanka Garkhede, Mukta Magre, Aditi Gaikwad, Shraddha Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar.

KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shivali Shinde (1 match, 5 runs, Strike Rate: 35.71)

Shinde scored five runs in the opening match. She can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Tejal Hasabnis (1 match, 2 runs, Strike Rate: 25.00)

Tejal failed to make a big impression in the opening match. She will be looking forward to playing a big knock in this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Devika Vaidya (1 match, 37 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 142.30 and Economy Rate: 9.66)

Devika scored 37 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 142.30 while also scalping two wickets. She looks in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Utkarsha Amar Pawar (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.75)

Utkarsha bowled brilliantly in the last game, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Friday.

KAR-W vs MAH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Devika Vaidya

Devika could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. She scored 37 runs while picking up two wickets in the opening match.

Shreyanka Patil

Shreyanka picked up one wicket in the last match at an economy rate of 4.25. She is a quality bowler who can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Friday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Devika Vaidya 37 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Utkarsha Amar Pawar 3 wickets in 1 match Monica Patel 2 wickets in 1 match Mukta Magre 16 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match M D Sonawane 1 wicket in 1 match

KAR-W vs MAH-W match expert tips

Devika Vaidya could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Prediction

KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shivali Shinde

Batters: Veda Krishnamurthy, Tejal Hasabnis, Ishwari Savkar

All-rounders: Shreyanka Patil, Devika Vaidya, Mukta Magre, Shubha Sateesh

Bowlers: Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Chandu Venkateshappa, Sonawane.

KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KAR-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Prathyoosha Kumar

Batters: Tejal Hasabnis, Veda Krishnamurthy, V Dinesh

All-rounders: Shreyanka Patil, Devika Vaidya, Shubha Sateesh, Mukta Magre

Bowlers: Chandu Venkateshappa, Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Monica Patel.

