MAL vs FRA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Mdina Cup match – July 10, 2023

The first and second T20I matches of the Mdina Cup 2023 between Malta and France will be played at Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on July 10 at 12:00 PM & 03:45 PM IST, respectively.

Malta had a disappointing performance in the Gibraltar Tri-Nation T20I Series 2023, ending up in last place after suffering five consecutive losses. However, they managed to conclude the tournament with a victory.

Meanwhile, France had a successful outing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2022, finishing in second place. Unfortunately, they were defeated by Guernsey in the third-place playoffs.

Both teams will aim to begin their campaign on a positive note. On that note, here are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain for your MAL vs FRA Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Noman Amjad (FRA) - 8.5 credits

Noman Amjad, a skilled bowling all-rounder from France, possesses the ability to make valuable contributions with both bat and ball. He has taken wickets for his team in every T20I he has played barring one. He has also chipped in with the bat, scoring 115 runs in nine matches.

Considering his wicket-taking prowess and batting skills, Amjad is a safe choice as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team.

#2 Gustav Mckeon (FRA) - 9 credits

Gustav Mckeon made a remarkable start to his T20I career for France last year, making a significant impact as an opening batsman and a wicket-taking bowler. Despite playing only five T20I matches, he has amassed 377 runs at an outstanding average of 75.40. Notably, he has scored two centuries, with a highest score of 109.

In addition to his batting prowess, Mckeon has also proved to be a valuable asset with the ball, taking four wickets.

#1 Varun Prasath (MAL) - 7 credits

Varun Prasath is a seasoned T20 all-rounder from Malta. With a tally of 869 runs in 37 T20 matches, he has an impressive average of 28.03 and a strike rate of 145.07. His skills with the ball have also been evident, as he has claimed 34 wickets at an economy rate of 8.30.

In his last five matches, Prasath has scored 140 runs and taken four wickets. His current form makes him an excellent choice as captain or vice-captain of your MAL vs FRA Dream11 team.

Poll : 0 votes