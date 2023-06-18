MID vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 18, 2023

Middlesex and Essex will lock horns in the 83rd Vitality T20 Blast match of 2023 on June 18 at 07:00 PM IST at Lord's, London.

Middlesex has had a disappointing run in the tournament, losing all nine of their games. However, there have been standout performances from players like Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, and Ryan Higgins, who have been performing well despite the team's overall struggles.

In contrast, Essex has been impressive, winning six out of their eight games. They recently secured their fourth consecutive victory over Glamorgan, winning by four wickets.

As a result, Essex currently holds the third position in the points table. On the other hand, Middlesex is at the bottom of the points table, reflecting their struggles in the tournament.

Considering the upcoming MID vs ESS Dream11 prediction match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

Squads for MID vs ESS for Today's Match

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (C), Martin Anderson, Joe Cracknell, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Tom Helm, Luke Hollman, John Simpson, Pieter Malan, Max Harris, Toby Greatwood, Nathan Fernandes, Josh De Caires, Jack Davies.

Essex

Simon Harmer (C), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Will Buttleman, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Feorze Khushi, Robin Das, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley.

#3 Simon Harmer (ESS) - 8.5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Simon Harmer has been leading Essex effectively in the tournament as well as consistently taking wickets in the last eight games. He has a total of 14 wickets with an economy rate of 8.7.

His performance is expected to remain consistent and efficient in the upcoming game, making him a smart choice as vice-captain for your MID vs ESS Dream11 team.

#2 Matthew Critchley (ESS) - 8.5 credits

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter Final

Matthew Critchley is another strong candidate for captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team. He has performed well with both bat and ball, scoring 140 runs and taking 13 wickets at a decent economy rate.

Critchley has been consistent in picking up wickets and has also scored a half-century while batting at number five for Essex. Owing to his notable consistency in bowling, he is surely a must-have for today’s game.

#1 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 credits

Marsh One Day Cup - QLD v NSW

Daniel Sams has been outstanding, contributing significantly in both batting and bowling. He has scored 161 runs in eight matches with an average of 23 and a strike rate above 150. Sams has also consistently taken crucial wickets for Essex. With a total of 15 wickets, he stands among the top five wicket-takers in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Considering his exceptional performances and ability to consistently contribute with bat and ball, he is unquestionably the best choice as the captain of your MID vs ESS Dream11 team.

