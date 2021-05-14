NCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - May 15, 2021

The Nightcliff Cricket Club will take on Palmerston Cricket Club in the 16th match of the Darwin & District ODD competition at Nightcliff Oval in Darwin on Saturday.

Nightcliff Cricket Club will be disappointed with the way they started their Darwin ODD campaign, losing three on the bounce. However, they finally got their mojo right and won their last match against Southern Districts CC by four wickets. Nightcliff are currently sixth in the points table with a single win from their four games.

Palmerston Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost to Tracy Village CC by a considerable margin of 99 runs in their last match. They have also won only one out of their four games and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Darwin ODD points table.

Squads to choose from

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Coen McKinnon, Joel Curtis (WK), Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant (C), Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair and Jayllen Naganayagam.

Palmerston Cricket Club

Alex Bleakley (C), Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (WK), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann and Oscar Oborn.

Probable Playing XIs

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Nachiket Sant (C), Josh Hartill, Joel Curtis (WK), William Blair, Janu Varatharajan, Ryan McElduff, Michael Kudra, Phillip Hull, Coen McKinnon, Andrew Richards, Jayllen Naganayagam.

Palmerston Cricket Club

Alex Bleakley (C), Jake Baker, Harshtik Bimbral, Corey McDean (WK), Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell, Oscar Oborn, Connor Blaxall, Shane Buttfield, Liam Sparke, Lucas Nitschke.

Match Details

Match: Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club, Match 16

Date & Time: 15th May 2021, 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Nightcliff Oval, Darwin.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Nightcliff Oval is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 194 runs. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. The batsmen will need to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NCC vs PCC)

NCC vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Darwin ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Corey McDean, Shane Buttfield, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Janu Varatharajan, Ryan McElduff, Connor Blaxall, Phillip Hull, Andrew Richards, Lucas Nitschke, Hamish Martin.

Captain: Ryan McElduff. Vice-captain: Connor Blaxall.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Corey McDean, Harshtik Bimbral, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Alex Bleakley, Janu Varatharajan, Ryan McElduff, Connor Blaxall, Phillip Hull, Andrew Richards, Hamish Martin.

Captain: Ryan McElduff. Vice-captain: Andrew Richards.